Patricia Eckert
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY

Patricia (Kane) Eckert

March 16, 1940 - Oct. 6, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Patricia (Kane) Eckert, 81, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, in the company of her loved ones after a long illness.

Pat was born March 16, 1940, to Catherine (O'Malley) and Dennis Kane, Sr., in Boston, MA. Although she arrived a day early for the "wearing of the green", she never forgot her Irish roots and proudly celebrated them throughout her life!

She was a graduate of Dedham High School and went on to spend a full career in a supervisory capacity with Niagara Mohawk in Saratoga and Albany.

Pat was married to James Eckert and together they raised three children in Wilton: Wendy, James (Jaime) and Dennis "Chip". Later on in life she adopted and raised her two granddaughters: Kelsey and Mandy Eckert.

She was predeceased by her parents, son, James Eckert; sister, Kathy Ciccone; brother, Frank Kane and granddaughter, Kelsey Eckert.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Wendy Eckert; son, Dennis "Chip" Eckert and wife, Tammy; daughter-in-law, Barbara Eckert; brother, Dennis Kane; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins; and many dear friends and neighbors.

Pat was a lifelong avid reader and was active on the board of the Association for the Blind. She played a pivotal role in the establishment of "Kelsey's Korner" ... a fund created and administered by the S.G.F Education Foundation, which continues to donate books to schoolchildren in her granddaughter Kelsey's name. Through Pat's effort, many friends and organizations donate generously to the worthy cause.

No services are scheduled as per her wishes. Committal services will be in the family plot in Dedham, MA.

The world has lost a kind and loving heart but the community of those whose lives she touched are left better people through their involvement with her. To remember Pat, why not take a Sunday ride and enjoy lunch somewhere with someone you love! She would love it as that was her favorite Sunday pastime!

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love for my dear Godmother, my sweet "Aunt Pat" will go on forever. My heart is broken.
Shirley Rice
October 21, 2021
Mrs. Eckert was a really lovely lady. I had the pleasure of speaking with her several times on the phone over the last two years and what struck me was the way she always thought of others first, even as she struggled with her own health issues. The world has lost a truly kind person, a rare thing these days. Please allow me to also express condolences on behalf of her lifelong friend Kevin, who was heartbroken to learn of her passing.
Danine Harnes
Other
October 10, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Sadly my cousin has passed. I will miss our frequent telephone calls that kept us connected. She was a special person.
Peggy Kane Overlock
October 10, 2021
May all who feel this loss, rest in peace with the memories of a life well lived.
AJ M
Other
October 10, 2021
