Patricia Ann Eilert
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Patricia Ann (Allen) Eilert

MILLBURY, MA - Patricia Ann (Allen) Eilert went to be with her Lord on February 13, 2021, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 79 years old.

Pat is survived by her brothers: John Allen, Richard Allen and his wife Linda, Robert Allen and his wife Linda; her five children: Andrea Shulmann and husband Scott, Brian Eilert, Shelley Terlizzi, Jason Eilert and Pamela Tarckini and husband Steven; 14 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents Viola Chew and Frederick Allen; her sisters: Lorraine Buckley, Rita Jenkins, Florence Carney, and a brother, Frederick Allen, Jr.

Patricia was born in Hebron, NY and graduated from Washington Academy in Salem, NY in 1960. She relocated shortly after to MA and settled in Millbury, MA. Pat was a daycare provider for over twenty-five years and greatly enjoyed caring for children. She was a longtime member of Millbury Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Women's Fellowship. She will be sorely missed. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as in Christ God forgave you" Ephesians 4:32.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
