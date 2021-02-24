Menu
Patricia S. Lambiaso
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

QUEENSBURY – Patricia Star (Sokolich) Lambiaso, 59, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn on April 3, 1961, she was a daughter of Patricia (Malafront) Sokolich and the late Peter B. Sokolich.

At a young age, she and her family moved to Malverne, NY where she was raised and educated, graduating from Valley Stream Central High School.

On November 24, 1984, Patti married her high school sweetheart, Alex H. Lambiaso whom she had a crush on since the 4th Grade.

After high school, Patti earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She then attended St. John's University, earning her Master's Degree in School Psychology and later earned her S.A.S. Certification from SUNY Plattsburgh.

In 1986, Patti and Alex moved to Queensbury where they raised their family. They were members of Queensbury United Methodist Church. Patti was a very active member of QUMC leading VBS and acting in and directing numerous plays for the Spirited Players.

Patti was employed by Fort Ann Central School as a school psychologist for over 10 years. She then worked for WSWHE BOCES as Supervisor for Special Ed. Programs. In 2002, Patti embarked on her dream job, working for the Center for Disability Services for nearly 19 years. She was the Curriculum Program Coordinator and Administrative Manager for the Prospect School location. Patti saw every child she worked with as a unique individual with abilities and special talents.

In addition to her mother, Patricia Sokolich of FL, Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Alex H. Lambiaso of Queensbury; her children: Alex M. Lambiaso of Queensbury and Kristen Lambiaso of South Glens Falls; her siblings: Lynn (Brian) Hughes of Mendon, VT, Peter B. (Vicki) Sokolich of FL, and John (Tara) Sokolich of FL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Darci Giaotti-Grubbs, nurses, and staff in the office of C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their compassion shown to Patti and her family during her care.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates to be followed including masks, social distancing, and limited capacity.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates to be followed including masks, social distancing, and limited capacity.

Interment will follow in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Queensbury United Methodist Church
460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, NY
Alex, Thinking of you and your children and sending my most heartfelt condolences.
Kathi DiMauro
February 28, 2021
I knew Patti as a parent of a special needs child in Fort Ann and we met up again many times as I worked as an administrator and she worked for students with disabilities at Prospect Center. She always had such a sweet and calming way about her. I am sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Ann Marie Clark
February 25, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Patti´s passing. I worked with her at Fort Ann School and always enjoyed seeing her friendly face. She helped so many special needs students and was totally dedicated to her work. She will be missed.
Laura Scouten
February 25, 2021
I´ve worked with Patti at Prospect and i´m so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person and I have many memories.
Heather Bevins
February 24, 2021
Alex and family - I am soooo truly saddened to hear of Patti's passing. Even though we knew it was coming it is still difficult. She was a TRUE FIGHTER!! She fought til the end and had a wonderful team by her side. Alex you were her saving grace and I know she told you this all the time but having a strong partner by your side makes all the difference. It was a privilege to meet you both (and to meet your daughter on that rough day) and to walk with you during this journey. God Bless you and the family as you live life in a different way...without your precious Patti. God Speed Patti - enjoy your journey - you SOOO deserve to be pain free and at peace with Jesus and the Angels.
Lois Melito
February 24, 2021
Many years ago I worked with Patti at Fort Ann Central. She was a lovely, caring person. I was so sorry to read of her passing. Condolences to her family.
Judy Donovan
February 24, 2021
Alex: I´m so sorry for your loss.
Jeff Gohn
February 24, 2021
