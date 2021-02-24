Patricia S. Lambiaso

Apr. 3, 1961 - Feb. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Patricia Star (Sokolich) Lambiaso, 59, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn on April 3, 1961, she was a daughter of Patricia (Malafront) Sokolich and the late Peter B. Sokolich.

At a young age, she and her family moved to Malverne, NY where she was raised and educated, graduating from Valley Stream Central High School.

On November 24, 1984, Patti married her high school sweetheart, Alex H. Lambiaso whom she had a crush on since the 4th Grade.

After high school, Patti earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She then attended St. John's University, earning her Master's Degree in School Psychology and later earned her S.A.S. Certification from SUNY Plattsburgh.

In 1986, Patti and Alex moved to Queensbury where they raised their family. They were members of Queensbury United Methodist Church. Patti was a very active member of QUMC leading VBS and acting in and directing numerous plays for the Spirited Players.

Patti was employed by Fort Ann Central School as a school psychologist for over 10 years. She then worked for WSWHE BOCES as Supervisor for Special Ed. Programs. In 2002, Patti embarked on her dream job, working for the Center for Disability Services for nearly 19 years. She was the Curriculum Program Coordinator and Administrative Manager for the Prospect School location. Patti saw every child she worked with as a unique individual with abilities and special talents.

In addition to her mother, Patricia Sokolich of FL, Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Alex H. Lambiaso of Queensbury; her children: Alex M. Lambiaso of Queensbury and Kristen Lambiaso of South Glens Falls; her siblings: Lynn (Brian) Hughes of Mendon, VT, Peter B. (Vicki) Sokolich of FL, and John (Tara) Sokolich of FL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Darci Giaotti-Grubbs, nurses, and staff in the office of C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their compassion shown to Patti and her family during her care.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates to be followed including masks, social distancing, and limited capacity.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates to be followed including masks, social distancing, and limited capacity.

Interment will follow in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

To express online condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.