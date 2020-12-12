Patricia C. Polidore

Mar. 17, 1929 - Dec. 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Patricia C. Polidore, 91, of Peggy Ann Road, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Born March 17, 1929, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Regina (Burnett) Del Signore.

Patricia attended school at St. Paul's in Hudson Falls. Following school she became a seamstress at the Troy Shirt Factory until her retirement.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, watching the birds, being with family and getting her hair done every Thursday morning.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony Polidore and two siters, Gloria McMurray and Elaine Leombruno.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Sandra Greene (Stephen), Christopher Polidore (MaryJo) and Timothy Polidore (Barbara); grandchildren: Wendy Cameron (Craig), Jason Greene, Christina Polidore, Nicholas Polidore, Jennifer Polidore, Phillip Polidore, Alexander Polidore and Trevor Polidore; great-grandchildren, Colby Cameron, Lily Cameron, Gwyneth Greene and Sophia Greene; sisters, Joan Derway (Harold), Carol Mercier (Richard) and Delores Chittenden; brothers, Roger Del Signore and David Del Signore (Elaine); also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor of Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.