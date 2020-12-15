Menu
Patricia C. Polidore
Patricia C. Polidore

QUEENSBURY - Patricia C. Polidore, 91, of Peggy Ann Road, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a brief illness.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor of Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandy and Steve and family: Please accept our deepest sympathies for the loss of your dear mother. She was a constant in your life and we know she will be sorely missed. We hope each day brings a warm memory that sustains you through this difficult time.
Danny and Rie
December 31, 2020
We consider ourselves blessed to have been neighbors to your mom and dad for a good number of years. They were certainly an exceptional couple, now reunited to spend eternity in Paradise. Thankfully your wonderful memories will bring smiles to replace the tears you shed today.
Kathy and Arthur Treceno
December 21, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Patty's passing. I can picture her walking up Baker st. To John st on her was maybe to get a bus. When we would go to Putnam Ave to watch the wrestling on Saturday nite she would always ask Tony to drive us home during winter. Nice lady !!
Jack & Denise Dupell
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Your Moms passing Sandy! Prayers!
Jean kowalik
Friend
December 16, 2020
I can not find the words to express how much aunt Patty will be misses. She was part of the fabric of my life. She will always be in my heart. So many memories. All special. Now God had called her home. Home with many of her loved ones. Home where she is young and healthy. Home where there is so much love that we here on earth could not contain it all. God took good care of her here on earth. He gave her three beautiful children and a wonderful family. I truly am very thankful for you aunt Patty.
cindy varney
December 16, 2020
I am sorry to learn of Pat´s passing. My deepest condolences to her family.
Ann Savage Lloyd
December 15, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I had wanted to meet Patricia over the past two years. I found out that she and my mother were friends. I have old pictures from the late 40’s or 1950 with Patricia, my mother and a group of friends. I didn’t learn to much about that time in my mother’s life as she died young in 1967 at 37,
I sure she will be missed by those who love her.
Sheila Collins
December 14, 2020
Sandy we were very sorry to hear about your mom. She is defintely in good company in Heaven.
Rosanne, Lucy, Marie & Joan Damico Sisters
Family
December 14, 2020
Susan Moskov
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Pat will be remembered for her love of her family and for her love of chocolate donuts! They were her secret for longevity!
Joanne Stannard
December 12, 2020
so sorry
John Mandolare
December 12, 2020
