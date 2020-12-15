Patricia C. Polidore

QUEENSBURY - Patricia C. Polidore, 91, of Peggy Ann Road, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a brief illness.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor of Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.