Patricia Quick

Dec. 30, 1940 - Nov. 28, 2020

WEISER, ID - Patricia Carolyn Jackson was born December 30, 1940 in Schenectady to parents Earl Holcomb Jackson and Evelyn Garling Jackson.

She graduated from State University of New York/SUNY-Oswego in 1968 as an Arts Major.

She married John Gorman in 1960 and they had two children, Mike & Jenny. After the sudden death of Pat's sister, Mary Jeanette Jackson - she raied Mary's daughter Cherie as her own.

In 1968, the family left the cold and snow of upstate New York and headed West to sunny San Diego. John and Pat divorced in 1969, they remained life long friends to the end.

Pat and the three kids briefly moved to Baker City in 1970 where Pat worked at the old Baker Hotel prior to settling in Weiser to be close to friends.

Pat met and married John Lance in Weiser. Though their marriage didn't last, their friendship did until John's death in 2019.

While working at the Copper Lounge in the early 70's Pat designed and hand painted an old time town mural in 1972 for the famed fiddle festival contest. It was here she met Dave Quick.

Pat and Dave spent the rest of their lives together - ending with living in the house on 3rd. St. in Weiser for 47 years.

Pat worked as a teacher at Head Start in 1979 where she was cast as an "extra" in the film "Bronco Billy". It was a highlight for her to meet Clint Eastwood.

In 1980, Pat began a 27 year career working at Ore-Ida in Ontario. She worked a variety of jobs and shifts which allowed her to make many lifetime friends.

Pat loved camping - especially Yellowpine. She equally loved water skiing - mostly at Mann's Creek Reservoir. In the mid 90's Pat bought herself a motor home and explored the Northwest - most often with her son's daughters Kirstin and Kyle Ann. She eventually gave up the motor home in exchange for a little cabin in Granite, OR. It was her permanent "happy place" for many years. She loved wondering the weekend markets, panning for gold with Cherie and Cherie's friend Chelsey, and sitting for hours reading by the campfire.

When she wasn't in Granite, she spent her retirement days helping care for her son Mike, after a serious car accident, until his death in 2013. Pat also enjoyed planting "posies" in her yard, caring for her "critters", reading hundreds of books and crafting. Pat used her artistic talents not only to paint but to refinish furniture, make doll clothes and many dresses for Jenny - including her wedding dress. Pat always had a crochet project in the works. She made hundreds of quilts and afghans which she generously gave away to friends and loved ones for every occasion.

Pat passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home under one of her favorite afghans surrounded by the love of close friends and family.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and her son. She is survive by her husband Dave; daughters: Jenny and Cherie; two half sisters: Katherine Doty and Elinor Faulkner; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Humane Society. A private service will be held at a later date in Wells, NY resting with her mother and sister.