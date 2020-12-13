Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia "Gramma Darlin" Slavin
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Patricia "Gramma Darlin" Slavin

Mar. 22, 1936 - Dec. 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Patricia Joan Durant Howard Slavin passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from surgical complications. "Patti" was born on March 22, 1936 in Albany and was raised by her adoptive parents, George P. and Mildred H. Durant of Stony Creek.

She lived her entire life in Queensbury, where she raised a family, gave and received much love, and inspired many. The valedictorian of Queensbury High School's 1953 graduating class, Patti graduated with high honors, participated in drama and choir clubs, and taught dance.

In her early career, "Pretty Patti Durant" worked for the New York Telephone Company by day, taught dance by night, and sang with several area bands on weekends. While raising her children, she worked for Avon, Tupperware, the Freihofer Baking Co., and waitressed at several area restaurants, including The Wishing Well Restaurant for 21 years.

Patti married her first husband and father of her four children, Raymond D. Howard, on January 15, 1956, until his death in 1987.

She joined State Farm Insurance in Malta in 1991 as a clerk in Agency Administration and retired as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Operations.

In April 1994, she married Eugene Slavin, and they lived in Queensbury for many years.

Although Patti retired in 1998, she went on to be a six-term President of the Glens Falls Post 2475 VFW and served as Secretary for the Adirondack Chapter Korean War Veterans, Chapter 60, for over 20 years. At one time, she was the editor of four newsletters: The VFW Post 2475, The John R. Pierce National Ship's Association, The KWVA Newswire and her gardening publication.

An avid cook and baker, her homemade dinner rolls were an especially savory treat. She was fond of sewing, crocheting and knitting, but gardening was her passion. A Master Gardener, she was always willing to share tips, and was the founder and editor of The Fractured Lilies Newsletter.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Slavin, her four children: Cynthia Newton (Jack), Argyle; Tammy Cerny (Jake), Queensbury; Jeffrey Howard (Beth), Argyle; and Randy Howard (Judi), Tampa, FL; as well as two step-children: Michael Slavin (Mary) of Glens Falls and Margaret Fortunato (Marco) of Lake Luzerne. She is also survived by two half-sisters: Jackie Howard and Joan Flower, Queensbury.

Surviving are six grandchildren: Jennifer Ferris (James), Glens Falls; Brandon Hoag (Jessica), Queensbury; Ethan Hoag (Danielle), Queensbury; Peyton Howard, Argyle; Samuel Howard, Argyle; and Hollis Howard, Tampa, FL. There are six great-grandchildren surviving: Addie and Chloe Ferris, Ezra and Caanan Hoag, Jaxon and Brooklyn Hoag. All grand and great-grandchildren referred to her lovingly as "Gramma Darlin."

She is predeceased by her first husband, Raymond D. Howard, her adoptive parents, Mildred H. and George P. Durant, her natural parents, Margarite Seeber and John Flower, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by a grandson, James D. Bovee, and a great-granddaughter, Arora Rose Hoag, as well as her foster brother, First Lt. Thomas H. Murphy (WWII).

"Whatever you ardently desire, sincerely believe in, vividly imagine, and enthusiastically act upon, must inevitably come to pass." – Paul J. Meyer

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial service will be conducted at a time designated by the family.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Was so saddened and surprised that big snowy day Jeff stopped In front of my driveway with his plow truck (he saw me shoveling) with a friendly smile telling me he's on his way to help Mr. Slavin with his driveway and continued to tell me of Patty's passing. Growing up on Cottage Hill, Patty was the pretty mom down the street who always looked so lovely (hot!) out in the yard watering her beautiful blooms. She was a hard working, dedicated mom with a colorful sparkle and shine. I think us neighborhood kids knew she was the beauty and strength of her family. And you can see her legacy of love living through her children. Jeff came back by and nicely cleared up the end of my driveway! He has his mom's heart
Monika Ryan
Other
December 7, 2021
Jennifer Kelleher
December 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss Cindy. My thoughts are with you and your family at this sad time
Mimi Farrell
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss! Patti was a great baker of scones, and was such fun at Mary Slavin's parties! She was such a lady, who knew how to have fun. Many hugs are being sent to Gene, Mike, and Mary, and all the family
Pam Parker
December 14, 2020
Gene, we are with you saying a prayer for Patti and you, Harriet and Mert.
Mert Eggleston
December 14, 2020
Sincere sympathy to all the family and especially you children, Cindy, Tammy, Jeff and Randy. Thinking fondly of our childhood days on Cottage Hill and the pretty, talented lady of the the house, your beautiful mom. She was quite an accomplished and talented lady. Bless your hearts as you mourn the loss and heaven gains an angel.
Monika Ryan
December 14, 2020
Beautiful lady inside and out will be greatly missed
Alice and ken viele
December 14, 2020
My condolences to you Gene, Patti was an earth Angel, who has gone on to be a heavenly Angel, I will always remember the work we did together for post 2475.
Debb Story
December 13, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Cherish the many fond memories
Lonnie Bolster Bell
December 13, 2020
Sincere condolences to Patti's family. I worked with Patti for many years at the Wishing Well . She was always positive, upbeat , kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her. RIP
Linda Jordan
December 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the Family Of Patricia 'Patti' Slavin. Speaking for the Members of the Korean War Veterans Association, Adirondack Chapter # 60, We were all shocked when You were called to Heaven so suddenly. We will keep You in Our Hearts and Thank You for serving as Our Beautiful, Talented, Dedicated, Secretary, for over 20 years. I Personally want to Thank You for getting Our monthly 'Newsletter' (My First Message as Commander) out before You were called by Our Holy Father. Prayers For Gene and Family!!!
Commander Paul O'Keefe
December 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Patti for several years. I will remember her as a strong, passionate, loyal and thoughtful woman. My heart goes out to Tammy, Jeff and her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace. I promise I won’t ruin another one of Tammy’s surprise parties!
Kelly McGarr
Friend
December 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Patti was such a remarkable and funny lady that will be forever missed by so many. The memories of her and the life she lived will alway make us smile. Such a beautiful soul.
Janis & Rodney
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results