Patricia "Gramma Darlin" Slavin

Mar. 22, 1936 - Dec. 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Patricia Joan Durant Howard Slavin passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from surgical complications. "Patti" was born on March 22, 1936 in Albany and was raised by her adoptive parents, George P. and Mildred H. Durant of Stony Creek.

She lived her entire life in Queensbury, where she raised a family, gave and received much love, and inspired many. The valedictorian of Queensbury High School's 1953 graduating class, Patti graduated with high honors, participated in drama and choir clubs, and taught dance.

In her early career, "Pretty Patti Durant" worked for the New York Telephone Company by day, taught dance by night, and sang with several area bands on weekends. While raising her children, she worked for Avon, Tupperware, the Freihofer Baking Co., and waitressed at several area restaurants, including The Wishing Well Restaurant for 21 years.

Patti married her first husband and father of her four children, Raymond D. Howard, on January 15, 1956, until his death in 1987.

She joined State Farm Insurance in Malta in 1991 as a clerk in Agency Administration and retired as an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Operations.

In April 1994, she married Eugene Slavin, and they lived in Queensbury for many years.

Although Patti retired in 1998, she went on to be a six-term President of the Glens Falls Post 2475 VFW and served as Secretary for the Adirondack Chapter Korean War Veterans, Chapter 60, for over 20 years. At one time, she was the editor of four newsletters: The VFW Post 2475, The John R. Pierce National Ship's Association, The KWVA Newswire and her gardening publication.

An avid cook and baker, her homemade dinner rolls were an especially savory treat. She was fond of sewing, crocheting and knitting, but gardening was her passion. A Master Gardener, she was always willing to share tips, and was the founder and editor of The Fractured Lilies Newsletter.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Slavin, her four children: Cynthia Newton (Jack), Argyle; Tammy Cerny (Jake), Queensbury; Jeffrey Howard (Beth), Argyle; and Randy Howard (Judi), Tampa, FL; as well as two step-children: Michael Slavin (Mary) of Glens Falls and Margaret Fortunato (Marco) of Lake Luzerne. She is also survived by two half-sisters: Jackie Howard and Joan Flower, Queensbury.

Surviving are six grandchildren: Jennifer Ferris (James), Glens Falls; Brandon Hoag (Jessica), Queensbury; Ethan Hoag (Danielle), Queensbury; Peyton Howard, Argyle; Samuel Howard, Argyle; and Hollis Howard, Tampa, FL. There are six great-grandchildren surviving: Addie and Chloe Ferris, Ezra and Caanan Hoag, Jaxon and Brooklyn Hoag. All grand and great-grandchildren referred to her lovingly as "Gramma Darlin."

She is predeceased by her first husband, Raymond D. Howard, her adoptive parents, Mildred H. and George P. Durant, her natural parents, Margarite Seeber and John Flower, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by a grandson, James D. Bovee, and a great-granddaughter, Arora Rose Hoag, as well as her foster brother, First Lt. Thomas H. Murphy (WWII).

"Whatever you ardently desire, sincerely believe in, vividly imagine, and enthusiastically act upon, must inevitably come to pass." – Paul J. Meyer

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial service will be conducted at a time designated by the family.

