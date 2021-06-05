Menu
Patricia Ann Sparks
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Patricia Ann Sparks

July 8, 1936- June 4, 2021

WHITEHALL/LAKE SUZY, FL - Patricia Ann Sparks 84, owner of Skene Valley Country Club, passed away Friday June 4, 2021, at home with her family by her side after a long battle with COPD.

Born on July 8, 1936 in Niagara Falls NY, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and George Thomas.

Patricia graduated from St. Mary's High School and worked for the telephone company in Niagara Falls.

She married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Clifford N. Sparks in 1955, in Niagara Falls NY. After their marriage, they moved to Fair Haven, VT. In 1960, Cliff and Pat bought a dairy farm in Whitehall, NY which eventually turned into an 18 hole golf course. Patricia was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church and was a Guardian Adorer.

Patricia enjoyed traveling to her winter home in Lake Suzy, FL. She loved her dinner outings and hosting super bowl parties with her family and friends. Patricia took great pleasure in shopping at Bealls, going to flea markets, craft fairs, dominos and putting puzzles together. Her favorite pastimes were being ranger on the golf course and playing in golf tournaments with her grandsons. She enjoyed eating desserts, especially maple walnut ice cream and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, and is survived by her five children: Deborah Sparks of Whitehall, Cheryl (John) St. Clair of Whitehall, Dawn (Greg) Grenier of Poultney VT, Jeffrey (Marcy Deyo) of Whitehall, Lori (Jeffrey) Seidel of Fairport, NY; her 13 grandchildren: Matthew (Rachel) Waters of Whitehall, Rebecca Sharrow (Daniel Fitzgibbons) of South Glens Falls, Grant (Amanda) Sharrow of Granville, Travis (Lindsey) St. Clair of Fort Edward, Lindsey (Tyler) Frakes of Plattsburgh, Brittany (Travis) Beayon of Castleton, Jennifer (Michael) Wolfe of South Glens Falls, Heather (Zachary) Owen of Hartsville, NY, Brandon Sparks (Paul Groff ) of Whitehall, Allison Sparks (Jake Ferguson) of Whitehall, Jordan (Maggie) Seidel of Okinawa, Japan, Austen Seidel (Emma Orlando) of Fairport, NY, Cameryn Seidel (Charlie Hammell) of Fairport NY; her 20 great grandchildren; her brother-in-law Ken; and sister-in-law, Suzy Sparks of Springfield, VA; one nephew Derrick Sparks; and niece, Stacy Brent.

Special thanks to Washington County Hospice, Father Torres, Kim's Homecare, Castleton Family Health and Dr. Diercksen.

Friends and family may call from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Pastor Rev. Rendell Torres Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org or Washington County Hospice, 415 Lower Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY. 12839

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc.
46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church
48 Skene street, Whitehall, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have great memories from Super Bowl parties, playing dominos, last minute dinners, and the laughs we had driving back to New York. Pat, you will be missed. Love Foster and Carol
Foster and Carol Dreier
Friend
June 6, 2021
We love you Pat, and will miss your wonderful smile and sense of humor. Thank you for your generosity, always welcoming us in your home. The memories of our time together will always be a special part of our lives. Our sincere condolences to your beautiful family.
Susan and Lance Haskin
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Wally and Joi Ludwig
June 5, 2021
To all the family, what a legacy Pat has left behind. Gosh, from the Lake Suzy neighborhood parties to the yearly Superbowl parties to the more intimate dinners in our homes, she will always be remembered. Her caring spirit and sense of humor stand out the most. Not to be forgotten are her fantastic meatballs and chocolate eclairs! We will all remember her forever. We are glad to have been a part of her life, as well as her family's when they were down here in Florida. Love, Chris & Donna
Chris & Donna Hartman
Friend
June 5, 2021
Pat was such a HUGE part of my childhood and I loved her and her entire family dearly. I´m so sorry for your loss. You are all close in me heart snd in my thoughts and prayers. Much love! Jo
JoEllen DeLuca Barber
June 5, 2021
