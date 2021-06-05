Patricia Ann Sparks

July 8, 1936- June 4, 2021

WHITEHALL/LAKE SUZY, FL - Patricia Ann Sparks 84, owner of Skene Valley Country Club, passed away Friday June 4, 2021, at home with her family by her side after a long battle with COPD.

Born on July 8, 1936 in Niagara Falls NY, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and George Thomas.

Patricia graduated from St. Mary's High School and worked for the telephone company in Niagara Falls.

She married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Clifford N. Sparks in 1955, in Niagara Falls NY. After their marriage, they moved to Fair Haven, VT. In 1960, Cliff and Pat bought a dairy farm in Whitehall, NY which eventually turned into an 18 hole golf course. Patricia was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church and was a Guardian Adorer.

Patricia enjoyed traveling to her winter home in Lake Suzy, FL. She loved her dinner outings and hosting super bowl parties with her family and friends. Patricia took great pleasure in shopping at Bealls, going to flea markets, craft fairs, dominos and putting puzzles together. Her favorite pastimes were being ranger on the golf course and playing in golf tournaments with her grandsons. She enjoyed eating desserts, especially maple walnut ice cream and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, and is survived by her five children: Deborah Sparks of Whitehall, Cheryl (John) St. Clair of Whitehall, Dawn (Greg) Grenier of Poultney VT, Jeffrey (Marcy Deyo) of Whitehall, Lori (Jeffrey) Seidel of Fairport, NY; her 13 grandchildren: Matthew (Rachel) Waters of Whitehall, Rebecca Sharrow (Daniel Fitzgibbons) of South Glens Falls, Grant (Amanda) Sharrow of Granville, Travis (Lindsey) St. Clair of Fort Edward, Lindsey (Tyler) Frakes of Plattsburgh, Brittany (Travis) Beayon of Castleton, Jennifer (Michael) Wolfe of South Glens Falls, Heather (Zachary) Owen of Hartsville, NY, Brandon Sparks (Paul Groff ) of Whitehall, Allison Sparks (Jake Ferguson) of Whitehall, Jordan (Maggie) Seidel of Okinawa, Japan, Austen Seidel (Emma Orlando) of Fairport, NY, Cameryn Seidel (Charlie Hammell) of Fairport NY; her 20 great grandchildren; her brother-in-law Ken; and sister-in-law, Suzy Sparks of Springfield, VA; one nephew Derrick Sparks; and niece, Stacy Brent.

Special thanks to Washington County Hospice, Father Torres, Kim's Homecare, Castleton Family Health and Dr. Diercksen.

Friends and family may call from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Pastor Rev. Rendell Torres Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org or Washington County Hospice, 415 Lower Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY. 12839

