Patricia C. Wilson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Patricia C. Wilson

Dec. 26, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2021

ARGYLE - Patricia C. Wilson, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 26, 1955, in Rye, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Patricia (Henefield) Caesar.

In 1997, Patricia married the love of her life, Todd Wilson in South Granville. They spent over 30 wonderful years together.

She worked for many years for Adirondack Home Healthcare and then worked privately for different families before she retired. Patricia had a great passion for taking care of her clients.

Patricia enjoyed game nights with friends, shopping, family picnics, and spending time with her loved ones.

In addition to her parents Patricia is predeceased by her son, Todd Wilson II; her nephew, Phillip Aramburu.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Todd Wilson, her daughter Jessica Totten (Ryan Bussing), her siblings; Bill Caesar (Dianne), Chris Caesar (Jennifer), and Paul Caesar, Colleen Caesar, her sister and best friend; Cindy Caesar; her ex-sister-in-law, Diane Lokken; her mother-in-law, Jean Wilson; sister-in-law, Maureen Wilson; brother-in-law, Leroy Wilson (Grace), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at the North Granville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to Friends of Recovery -Warren & Washington, 10 LaCrosse Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home- FE
82 Broadway, Edward, NY
Sep
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home- FE
82 Broadway, Edward, NY
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Todd, so very sorry to hear of your wife´s passing. Thinking of you and your family
Lori Case Kelly
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Jessica, I´ll be thinking of you. Your mom was a sweetie and left a lasting impression on me through all these years.
Courtney Stark
Friend
September 21, 2021
