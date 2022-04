ARGYLE

Patricia C. Wilson, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at the North Granville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to Friends of Recovery - Warren & Washington, 10 LaCrosse Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.