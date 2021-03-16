Patrick James Arehart

Sept. 17, 1970 - Mar. 7, 2021

WARRENSBURG/BALLSTON LAKE -

Patrick James Arehart, 50, of Ballston Lake, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021 following a brief illness. Born September 17, 1970 in Glens Falls to Polly (Countryman) Arehart of Warrensburg and the late Jack Arehart.

Following his graduation from Warrensburg Central School he attended Fort Lauderdale Business College.

Patrick enjoyed working as General Manager of the family business, 1000 Acres Ranch Resort in Stony Creek.

He was most proud of his children: Quentin and Hannah and cherished the time he spent with them. Pat loved being outdoors golfing, hiking, snowmobiling, and fishing (although he never ate a fish). He had fond memories with his children as well as his trips to Las Vegas, visiting the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and many more with his wife, Shelly.

Besides his father, Jack, he is predeceased by an infant brother, Christian Michael Arehart, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his two children: Quentin Arehart who currently resides in Japan, and his daughter, Hannah Arehart of Glens Falls; their mother, Carrie Lorrain; his wife, Shelly Arehart; his loving mother, Polly Arehart of Warrensburg; sisters: Kelly (John) Liddle, Kimberly (John) Shephard, and Hilary Watkins; brothers: Todd, Jonathan, and Jeremy Arehart; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Brian Poole and Pat Swan, as well as his cousins Kirsten Krywy and Courtney Conte.

There are no public calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to www.shatterproof.org, a non-profit organization that works towards ending the stigma surrounding addiction and improve treatment quality and access, or to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.