HARTFORD – On December 18, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost an icon, one of the last remaining patriarchs of the Casey clan, Patrick Joseph Casey. He is now breathing easy in the arms of our Lord and happily reunited in heaven with those he loved, who surely toasted him on his arrival in heaven.

Patrick, known his whole life as Bubby, was born the youngest of eight on March 15, 1940 to the late Patrick and Helen (Burke) Casey.

He was born in the original family farmhouse in Jenkinsville and raised on the family farm in Kingsbury. It was there he developed his incredible work ethic, love for family, and his faith - not to mention his muscles! His siblings were his best friends, and they shared an unshakeable bond throughout their lifetimes. That bond was a great blessing to his children, as well as his nieces and nephews who all adored "Uncle Bubba". Everyone loved him for his joyful spirit and the charismatic bundle of Irish joy he was when he entered a room. His life's mission was to show everyone he met how to love life and live it to the fullest.

He married Ruth Ann Beecher on July 13, 1963. Together they had three children-his greatest accomplishments. Tim, Patti Jo and Kelli Red. He loved them all deeply and bragged about them to all who would listen, as they were all a great source of pride for him.

On October 27, 1979, he married his soulmate Kathy Baker, of Hartford. They celebrated 25 years of marriage together. He was so very grateful for the blessings that Kathy brought to his life and often referred to her as "his bride", and after her death in 2004, he continued to miss her dearly.

With farming in his veins from an early age, Bubby began his working life as a self-employed dairy farmer after graduating from Hudson Falls High School in 1957. He was always grateful to his father for giving him his start in farming, with the gifting of 12 cows that materialized one day in his field. He spent his whole life in Washington County with his first farm being in Argyle in 1968 and his next successful farm starting in 1973 in Hartford. After retiring from several years of farming, Bubby worked as a union roofer with Monahan and Loughlin. And never one to sit still, he began a side hustle in retirement as a real estate entrepreneur with his second wife, Kathy. His next move would be near "the pond" on Hulett Road in Granville, where he built a beautiful home for "his bride" and lived happily for 18 years next to his brother-in-law Rick Baker. He was Bubby's best friend, and it was a mutual admiration society of brotherly love. Years ago, he moved on to Adamsville, where he lived until his passing.

In the early days you would catch Bub enjoying the outdoors on a snowmobile, in the woods hunting or on the water, smelt fishing. He loved taking his Case 930 to the Washington County Fair to the tractor pulls, and it was said that there wasn't a better haggler in NYS when it came time to getting a good deal at an auction. Wit and charm were always at play, with his signature buzz cut above those twinkling eyes, and the booming, contagious laugh allowed men to not feel too badly that they just gave him the deal of the century! Because now they were friends.

Larger than life. Legendary. A true original. One of a kind. Strong spirited. One of the good ones. A classic. A Hartford icon. One in a million. All phrases used to describe a man who was known from the Canadian border to New York City. If you measured friendship by the number of times someone passed his home with a friendly beep then Bubby had too many friends to count!

You could often find Bubby holding court at one of his two favorite watering holes - The Hartford Tavern and the Wayside Inn. Whether it was darts, cards, horseshoes or pool - he enjoyed the friendly competition with his friends, while tipping back a cold one. And could he ever cut a rug. He was all about entertaining anyone who was near with hilarious stories or antics. No one will ever forget the time he brought a pet chicken into the bar and bet for beers that he could hypnotize the chicken which he successfully did to the amazement of onlookers, who left with empty pockets!

Second only to his love for his children and grandchildren, was his love for his surviving sibling, Monica, and maybe more importantly, anything she baked for him. In best friend fashion, he once ate one of Monica's pies in its entirety, just because he didn't want what was left behind to be lonely! And he sure didn't want to hurt her feelings. From their time in the milking parlor as kids, all those years ago, began a "best-friendship" of 80 years.

He had travelled to his homeland of Ireland, Alaska and other parts of the United States, but hands down his greatest "time off" was spending time with his extended Casey family. Summer days swimming at the "Big Camp" on Hadlock Pond, playing football, baseball, and basketball with all the kids, Christmas Eve Mass followed by a gift exchange at the Casey farm, and a Memorial Day party on Monument Avenue in downtown Glens Falls with a greased pig for the kids to try and catch - a favorite memory of Bub's children, nieces and nephews!

There will never be another Bubby. They broke the mold when he busted on the scene 80 years ago. He was convinced he would never reach the age of 57. He stared down every health issue he faced with an amazing positive attitude until he was ultimately called home. While our lives are a bit dimmer down here now, heaven is all lit up. The tears of grief here, pale in comparison to the shouts of joy when he stepped through the curtain in heaven, exclaiming "He's home! He's home!"

Simply put, Bubby Casey was unforgettable. At his request, he wished to leave his friends and family with one final sentiment: "find the humor in life and enjoy the little things".

In addition to his parents and his wife, Bubby was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Casey, his sisters, Helen McCauley, Patricia Brummagyn, Mary Rose Legault, Bernadette Mulcahy and Ann DePalo.

Bubby will live on forever in the hearts and memories of his family; sister, Monica Eastman; son, Timothy Patrick (Colleen) Casey of Hartford; daughters: Patricia Jo (Joe) Tennyson of Chestertown and Kelli Jean Casey (Matthew Rich) of Fort Ann; grandchildren: Chanleigh Casey, Kayla Casey, Lucas Casey, Dean (Taylor) Sherman and Lexi Herrick (Brady Rainville); as well as great-grandchildren: Bentley, Killian, Madeline and Cole; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bubby is also survived by his loving companion of recent years, Kathy Berkheimer, who he adored.

Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of immediate family, due to Covid-19. A Christian burial will take place in the spring (at a later date to be announced) at Carleton Funeral Home in Hudson Falls. The graveside ceremony will appear in a future edition of the Post Star. A Celebration of his Life will follow in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, 8118 NY-40, Granville, NY 12832.

Condolences may be sent directly to Carleton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Hudson Falls, NY 12839