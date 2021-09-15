Patrick "Pat" "Bud" W. Smith, Jr.

Jan. 13, 1986 - Sept. 13, 2021

GLENS FALLS – Patrick "Pat" "Bud" W. Smith, Jr., 35, of Glens Falls, went to his next journey at 3:25 a.m., on September 13, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained from a hit and run accident.

Born January 13, 1986 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of Mary Ann Johnson and the late Patrick W. Smith, Sr.

Pat attended Glens Falls High School and BOCES, studying Culinary Arts.

He lived in LA for many years, just recently moving back to the area. Pat loved all types of music, he was a master video gamer and enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He will be remembered for his polite and respectful demeanor and his generosity to anyone in need. Pat was a genuine and true friend to many, a mama's boy and an animal lover. He especially loved his niece, Zayda, who looked up to Pat as her hero. Conversation came easy to Pat, he was an intellect and a great listener, who had a lot to say. Most importantly, Pat was deeply loved, and he loved his family with the same intensity. Pat, his mother and his sister, Jamie were very close and loved spending time together, they were known by many as the three musketeers.

Besides his father, Pat was predeceased by his niece, Vaydrin Acqusanta, grandmother, Marion Tougaw, his grandfather, William Tougaw and his grandparents, Agnes and William Smith.

Survivors include his fiance, Samantha Sambile of Los Angeles, CA; his mother, Mary Ann Johnson of Queensbury; his sister, Jamie Johnson of Hudson Falls; his niece, Zayda Starr of Queensbury; his half siblings: Nancy Poitras of VT, Sarah Smith of CT, April Smith of CT, Franklin Smith of LA, Hannah Smith of Glens Falls; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins; and so many friends, too numerous to mention.

Friends may call Monday, September 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7 :00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

In light of Pat's generosity, memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made by helping someone in need.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net