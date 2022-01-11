Menu
Patrick Richard Sullivan
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Patrick Richard Sullivan

LAKE GEORGE - Patrick Richard Sullivan, 76, of Lake George, NY passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Eugene and Mary (Murphy) Sullivan. Patrick graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and later attended St. John's University in Queens and John Jay in Manhattan for law enforcement.

Patrick was a NYPD officer in NYC for twenty years, retiring as a Captain. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast, but most of all he was a loyal, loving family man. He took every opportunity to spend time with his family. Patrick was a humble person and would help anyone in need and a friend to all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Rita Sweeney and two brothers John "Jackie" Sullivan and Danny Sullivan.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife Gerri, of whom would of celebrated their 54 Wedding Anniversary on January 20; his children: Julie Rapetti (Rob), Patrick Sullivan (Amy), Mary McDougall (Randy), Christopher Sullivan and Katie Sullivan; granddaughters: Jackie Rapetti and Starbrina Sullivan; brother Eugene Sullivan, Jr.; sister Maryellen Iacono (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A calling hour will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Jan
13
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Mohican St., Lake George, NY
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Mohican St, Lake George, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our sincerest condolences to the Sullivan family. Pat was one of the all time gentleman we had the pleasure of knowing. Rest in peace Pat, you will be missed.
Casey and Chris Scully
January 14, 2022
Pat was one of the first people we met when we moved up north. We had many good times with him at Long Shots and Smokey Joe's. He was truly a gentleman and a friend. We will miss his dry sense of humor, quick wit and welcoming smile. Your tour has ended but you will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace.
Peter and Nancy diSpagna
January 12, 2022
Your loving family
January 11, 2022
Sending my sincerest condolences to the Sullivan family. I am so sorry for your loss. RIP Mr. Sullivan
Christine DeRosa
January 11, 2022
Our sincerest condolences on the loss of your husband and father. Pat has been a great neighbor in our little community for many years. We will never forget his kindness in our time of need.
Kay & John Salvador
January 11, 2022
