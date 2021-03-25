Menu
Paul J. Babbie Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Paul J. Babbie, Jr.

July 9, 1932 - Mar. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Paul J. Babbie, Jr., 88, of Queensbury, NY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 21, 2021. Paul was born on July 9, 1932 in Champlain, NY. He was the son of the late Paul and Delia (Parrot) Babbie, Sr.

Paul was married for 68 years to the love of his life Georgette (Davison) Babbie.

He worked at NL Industries until his retirement in 1989 and had lived in Newcomb for 37 years then moved to Queensbury in 2006. His favorite pastime was going to the neighborhood garage sales to get the "deal of the day" and talk with people. He enjoyed the area car shows, playing with his grand dog Buddy and spending time with his family. He was a kind and loving partner to his wife and an amazing father to his children. Paul was known for his Big heart and Big smile. The Bible calls us to serve others in Love. That is how Paul lived out his life. He had a servant's heart, always helping others in love without expecting anything in return.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son Steven Babbie and his two grandchildren: Derrick and Brittany Law; and his siblings: Orville, Mary, Bernard, Edward, Homer, Richard and Joseph.

He is survived by his loving wife Georgette Babbie; his children: Diane Gates (Dave), Bonnie Norton (Aaron Barton), Terry Babbie (Connie), Brenda Law (Mike); a sister Theresa Harris; he also leaves behind his grandchildren: Paul Norton, Danielle Beckingham, Scott Norton, Terry Babbie, Jr., Anthony Babbie, Sarah Babbie, Dr. Cassandra Law, Michelle Law; and several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls. (Face mask will be required.)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Paul to the Open Doors Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Calvary Assembly of God
100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to all the family. Our memories of Uncle JR will always bring us joy. Remembering is smile, and kindness to everyone he encountered.
Hope & Danny Wattier
March 26, 2021
Our hearts go out to you all. When we think of JR, we think of his infectious smile. He will be missed.
Roland and Carmen
March 25, 2021
Brenda, Mike, our thoughts and prayers are with you, God bless.
John and Sue Kelly
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results