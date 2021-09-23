Paul B. Coso

Nov. 1, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2021

AMSTERDAM - Paul B. Coso, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 after a long illness, at River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam. Born in Amsterdam to Frank Brockett and Lena Wilder Coso on November 1, 1944, Paul lived his early years in the Canajoharie area. He and his parents moved to South Glens Falls when Paul was entering high school. Paul was a graduate from South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1963 and Albany Business College. Paul was an auditor for many years at First National Bank of Glens Falls, and eventually retired from Trustco Bank in Schenectady.

Paul loved to play golf and basketball in his younger years and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. His favorite sports hero was # 7, Mickey Mantle. He was well known for his "one liners" and was a friend to all. Paul was often referred to as "the mayor" because of his affable, outgoing, fun personality. His three favorite places to eat were Mandy's Pizza Shop in Hudson Falls, Massie's, and Half Time in South Glens Falls. Paul loved spending the holidays with his children and grandchildren. His two favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. He could never seem to get enough eggnog in December. Paul also loved sports cars and once owned a 1976 gray and blue two-tone Corvette Stingray. He always enjoyed a good laugh from the stories of "the good ole' days", and never turned down a cold Budweiser.

Paul is predeceased by his parents and one grandson, Anthony Joseph Horton.

Paul is survived by his six children, Kimberly Flory and John of Colonie, Paul Coso and Janet of Schenectady, Matthew Coso and Jennifer of Niskayuna, Shelby Coso of Niskayuna, Madisen Coso of Whitehall and Hunter Coso of Whitehall; and 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and several cousins. Being an only child, Paul always considered his first cousins, Dave and Gaile, the siblings he never had. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Houghtaling and Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY 13317. Paul's family will receive relatives and friends, Monday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, with the funeral immediately following. Burial will be after the funeral at Canajoharie Falls Cemetery.

Please feel free to leave online condolences at www.houghtalingandsmith.com

Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all people wear masks.