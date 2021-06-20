Paul E. Dion

Nov. 5, 1964 - May 27, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Paul E. Dion, age 56, passed suddenly on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Ann (Sully) Dion, Lake George, NY. He is survived by his sisters: Lynn (Christopher) Twombly and Lisa (Timothy) Waters, both of York, Maine and his brother, Gary Dion of Portsmouth, NH. Paul also leaves behind one niece; five nephews; one grandniece; as well as his lifelong sidekicks: Kevin Guthrie, Marc Davis-Taylor and Virginia "Ginger" McCann, and many friends, each of whom, he made feel like a best friend.

Paul had an incredibly generous spirit and a love for animals. He adopted rescue dogs, including his beloved Irie. He was an avid boater since a child with his family on Lake George and came to be an amazing Captain on the sea. He often traveled on his boat on the west coast of FL, to the Florida Keys, the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands, always bringing many friends along for his adventures. Paul was a loving son to the point of moving to Maine and NH to provide live in care for his father's final years of life.

Paul was loved by many, will be missed greatly, and never forgotten. Hope you're with Dad, Mom and Irie on a heavenly body of water, with Jimmy Buffet and Neal Diamond playing.