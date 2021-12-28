Menu
Paul R. Gosselin
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Paul R. Gosselin

WHITEHALL - Paul R. Gosselin, 54, passed away peacefully with his two daughters by his side on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the Glens Falls Hospital.

Paul was the son of Judy Baker and the late Paul M. Gosselin.

He was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1985. Shortly after graduation, Paul joined the US Army for a brief time of service.

Paul worked as a machine tender at Finch Paper LLC. for many years. When he wasn't working Paul was an avid conservationist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, golfing, ice fishing, and hiking.

There was nothing in this world he was prouder of than his two daughters. Paul was a kind soul who always left a positive impact on anyone he met.

Besides his father he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Clara and Wilfred Gosselin, maternal grandmother Marion R. Chaplin, aunt and uncle Glenda and Thomas Chaplin, step father Bob Baker.

Paul is survived by his mother Judy Baker; brother Corey Gosselin; his daughters: Nicole and Katlin Gosselin; niece Nicoma Gosselin; and a very special aunt and uncle Sheila and Les Chaplin.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on December 31, 2021 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father Zachariah Chichester officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in the Neddo Street Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to The Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St, Whitehall, NY
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church
Whitehall, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
Prayers and hugs to Judy, Nicole, Katlin and the Gosselin family on the loss of Paul. May God help all of you through this tragic time.
Ronald and Diana Boisclair
December 30, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Paul for many years. He was both dedicated and caring. I´m going to miss the hunting, fishing and trapping stories. A good man!
Matt Holmes
Work
December 29, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Gosselin family and all who loved him.
Kathleen Brooks
December 28, 2021
