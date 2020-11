Paul J. Fenton

GLENS FALLS - Paul J. Fenton, 73, passed way unexpectedly, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Paul was the foreman for the City of Glens Falls Water Waste Management Department for 38 years, before his retirement.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2 PM at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.