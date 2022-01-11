Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul A. LaCross
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Paul A. LaCross

Aug. 14, 1947 - Jan. 8, 2022

GRANVILLE – Paul A. LaCross, 74, of Granville, died from complications due to pneumonia, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Paul was born on August 14, 1947, in Glens Falls.

He held various jobs throughout his life. For 17 1/2 years, he was employed at J-Mar Beer Distributor as a sales supervisor and later, retired from Anchor Beverage in Queensbury.

Paul was a great father, a good man and a wonderful husband, who will be missed. He was a character with a snarky sense of humor. Paul loved to garden inside and outside his home. He had a green thumb always able to grow beautiful flowers, vegetables and houseplants. He also was a lover of animals. Paul had many "fur babies" throughout his years, but his family captured his heart. Paul's favorite moments were spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Anna and Charles LaCross; his birth mother, Virginia Mitchell; and his sisters: Bonnie Burckard and Kathy Mitchell.

Survivors include his companion and loving wife, Kathleen Kelly-LaCross of 35 years; his son, Anthony LaCross of Granville; his brothers: Terry Morrison and his wife, Sharon of Warrensburg, John Mitchell and his wife, Theresa of Gansevoort; Robert Mitchell and his wife, Helen of Glens Falls and Mark Mitchell and his wife, Joan of Glens Falls; his stepchildren: Gary, Kerry and Shari Piskothy and her husband, Lawrence Havens; several nieces; nephews and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So very sorry for your loss Kathleen. Sending hugs and love to you and the family
Brian and Lynn Kelly
January 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathy for you and your family.
Shamous and Debbie
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Here for you anytime Kathy.
Shamous and Debbie
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry and my heart goes out to you all. Big hugs Kathy
Jenni Lee
January 11, 2022
Kathy and Tony, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Leslie Rizzo
January 11, 2022
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your Husband, Dad and best companion.
Cheryl Daniels
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results