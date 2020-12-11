Paul Andre "Butch" LaFond

On December 2, in the Year of our Lord 2020, Paul Andre "Butch" LaFond went home to heaven. Waiting for Butch are his mother and father Juliette (Belanger) and Wenceslas, as well as his brothers and sisters: M. Madge, M. Joan, Gaston "Gus" (survived by Kay), Benoit "Benny" (survived by Faye) and Joseph "Joe".

Butch is now saving a place for his other siblings: Gene (Wilma) of AZ, M. Fran, M. Margaret, M. Lucille and M. Monique "Monica" and his loving bride of 50 years Barbara (Jones) LaFond, who was at his side at the time of his passing.

Butch and Barb raised three sons in their Lake George home: Luke (Jennifer Koster) and their children Aidan and Jilliette; Daniel and his son Erik; and Nicholas (Erin Nordstom) and their newborn son Leon of CA. Sadly, due to COVID 19 restrictions, Butch never met little Leon, but even with his aversion to technology, spent Sundays "Zooming" with his new grandson.

Butch grew up in Lake George spending as much time with horses as he could, working as a ranch hand, trail guide and quite possibly his favorite job as an outlaw at Story Town, back when they could ride into town, rob the bank and break their comrades out of jail before pony express mounting their steeds and racing out of town, only to get ready for the 1:30 PM show.

Butch joined the US Navy after high school, rising through the ranks to Petty Officer Second Class. Many nights around the campfire were spent recounting adventures of his times as a P-3 Orion Jezabell and Sonar Operator; the time their plane was struck by lightening when they were shot at in the South China Sea, in the Gulf of Tonkin when he found a Russian Submarine off the coast of Vietnam and working as special attache to LBJ's Manila Philippine's Detachment.

Upon his honorable discharge, Butch returned home to work in the family Business, LaFond Built Log Homes. For the remainder of his professional life he and his brother Gene, along with multiple nephews; Mike and Kevin Mulcahy and Andy and Tommy Neville. Butch and his family built many of the iconic log structures in the area, the Old Log Inn, formerly Lanfears Country Tavern, the original Montcalm and Log Jam Restaurants, the Lodge at Ridin Hy Ranch, recently lost to fire, the shrine behind Sacred Heart Church to Kateri Tekakwitha and numerous restructuring to logs in the Fort William Henry and too many more to list here.

Lost to this world is his unique sense of humor. If you knew Butch and you never heard him tell a joke, or play a prank, then it was probably about you. Also missing, is the number one fan of Fiddle music, as Butch would seek out any local Jamboree or campfire where the fiddle met the bow. Gone forever, is the captain of the Lanfear's Mop Bucket racing team, outhouse engineer and goat wrangler.

As per his wishes, there will be no services; he found them to be somewhat creepy. Butch will be buried at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville with full military honors at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake George Emergency Squad, whose courageous members rushed to his aide.

Post script: My apologizes to any and all family members who may have been left out. It was not my intent, however you cannot swing a dead cat in the Tri-County area without hitting a LaFond. Please rest assured that you are loved. See you at the reunion and wear your name tags.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.