Paul F. LaPoint

March 25, 1941 - June 23, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Paul F. LaPoint, 80, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

Born March 25, 1941, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late George and Lucille (Whalen) LaPoint.

Paul graduated from Hudson Falls High School. After graduation he continued his education obtaining his Associate's Degree. After school Paul proudly joined the NYS Troopers.

On August 4, 1963, Paul married the love of his life Charlotte DeLong at St. Mary's/ St. Paul's in Hudson Falls.

He was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in South Glens Falls.

Paul retired as a New York State Trooper after 21 years of service. After retirement, he went on to work for Hillman Brothers Trucking Company as Personal & Safety Director then as Vice President.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, NASCAR, socializing with his friends and family but most importantly Papa loved telling stories to his grandchildren and never missed any events.

Paul was a member of Elks Lodge #81 and NYSTPBA.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Edward LaPoint and sister, Kathleen Allen.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte LaPoint; three daughters: Karen Majewski and her husband Richard, Kassandra Leal and her husband Keith and Cheryl Pierce and her husband Patrick; grandchildren: Kevin and Paul Majewski, Julian and Jade Leal, Nicholas, Carley and Cameron Hoffis; step grandchildren: Alyssa Fisher and her husband Robbie, Brianna and Cierra Pierce; brother, Mike LaPoint and his wife Eliza; sister-in-law, Carol LaPoint; brother-in-law, Don Allen; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rite of committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in Paul's memory can be made to Steps for Stroke, PO Box 3424, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To view Paul's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.