Paul Mason

Feb 27, 1950 -Aug 22, 2020

CORINTH - Paul Mason, 70, of the Corinth IRA, and former resident of the home of Jean Legault in Gansevoort, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Paul was born on Feb. 27, 1950.

He lived for many years in Gansevoort at the home of Jean Legault and most recently resided at the Corinth IRA.

Paul attended the Saratoga Bridges McGregor Day Hab in Wilton. He was a happy guy and enjoyed his coffee in the morning. He loved staff attention, making people laugh and showing off his favorite toys.

Survivors include Jean Legault and her family of Gansevoort and his friends and staff at the Corinth IRA and at Day Hab.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Deacon Lawrence Willette, officiating.

Friends may call from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In accordance with NY State regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.

Burial will be at the Wilton Developmental Center Cemetery in Wilton.