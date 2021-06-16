Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul J. Purner
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Paul J. Purner

HUDSON FALLS – Paul J. Purner, 84, of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 11, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, after battling numerous complications following a stroke. His family was by his side.

Born in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter and Genevieve (Hart) Purner.

Paul attended St. Alphonsus and Glens Falls High School. Growing up, Paul was very active in various sports, particularly bowling, skiing and boating and was an avid football and NASCAR fan.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and served as an usher.

In 1962 he married Diane Nicholson and together they raised two sons, Michael and Peter. He was a very devoted husband and father and worked very hard to provide a good life for his family. Upon his retirement, after 40 years at USCI/Bard, he and Diane began spending their winters at their home in Homosassa, FL. Summer afternoons he could be found relaxing on the back porch, listening to country music (and most likely catching a short nap).

He was a hardworking, kind-hearted man, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone, and was well loved by all.

Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brothers: Walter, Richard, Thomas and William and his sister, Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Purner; his two sons: Michael Purner and his fiancee, Brenda Nutting and Peter Purner; his grandchildren: Amanda (Scott) Traylor, Joseph, William and Nikita Purner; his great grandchildren: Zachary and Nyla Traylor; his brothers: Robert Purner, Raymond (Priscilla) Purner and Frank (Anne) Purner; and his sisters: Betty Pagano and Patricia Purner; also

survived by several in laws, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, June 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Prayers will follow the calling hours, 12 p.m., at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will be held at Moss Street Cemetery, following the service. All are welcome to a gathering at the family home, following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jun
21
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with him as BARD and he was a great person to work with. My condolences.
Henry Soucy
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry,for your loss. Paul was one good man. I'll miss seeing him walking on Dean Road.
Diane Crenshaw
June 19, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loved ones loss. Please know we are thinking and praying for you ! Sincerely, The Bacon´s
Art and Wendy Bacon ( Evelyn and Chuck Evans daughter and son in law)
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results