Paul M. Wells
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Paul M. Wells

April 4, 1939 - Dec. 19, 2021

BRADENTON, FL - Paul M. Wells of Bradenton, Florida and formally of Warrensburg, NY passed into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior. Paul was born in Danvers, Massachusets on April 4, 1939 to Merwin and Florence Wells. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1967. Paul married the love of his life, Gaynell Hayes of Brant Lake, NY on July 1, 1964. They lived on Schroon River Road, Warrensburg until Paul retired from Finch& Pryun after 32 years. They permanently moved to Braden Castle Park, Florida in 2008. Gay and Paul enjoyed travelling and took several cruise vacations. Paul is predeceased by his parents; brother, Burton Wells; sister, Betty Stevenson; sister-in-law, Wilma Mehryari; and brother-in-law, Brian Hayes. Paul is survived by his wife, Gaynell of 57 years; sister-in-laws: Cheryl Hayes and Ruth Hayes; nephews: Ronald Wenchel, Sean Baker, Aaron Baker and Scott Hayes; nieces: Sarah Hayes and a very special niece, Alissa Hayes.

There will be a memorial service at Bible Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida in January 2022.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry, may you rest in Peace. Love Judie
Judie Baker
December 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of your great loss. May God bring you comfort and peace.
Becky McCane Hunter
December 22, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
December 21, 2021
