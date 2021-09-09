Menu
Paula Ruth Gordon
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Paula Ruth Gordon

Nov. 12, 1948 - June 5, 2021

WHITEHALL - Paula Ruth Gordon - In the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, Paula Ruth Gordon was reunited with her son, Shawn Lee Austin; her parents: Paul and Beverly Gordon; and her brother, Paul in heaven.

Paula was born November 12, 1948, in Whitehall, New York. After completing high school, she spent many years away, until returning to live a quiet life taking care of her cats and watching her favorite shows. She enjoyed the little things, like talking on the phone to her special friend, Mike Belden and loved spending time with her son, Charles Austin and his partner, Dulcie Gibbs.

Along with her son, Charles, she is survived by her sister, Jackie Charpentier and her husband, Gary; Jackie's son, Jason Ingleston and his daughter, Sage (Paula's honorary granddaughter); brother, Keith and his wife, Anne Gordon and their children: Brad Gordon, Tiffany (Matt) Touchette and her children: Mya and Kayden; her brother, Joe Gordon, who helped take care of her in her last couple years, and friend, Ken Bartholomew.

"The Strength of life has no measure so hold on to today like a treasure."

A graveside will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery, with Rev. Kevin Gebo officiating.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Greenmount Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a great friend. Rest in peace. I hope we meet again. Love, Ken
Ken Bartholomew
Friend
September 12, 2021
Rest in love and laughter Paula
Willie
Friend
September 10, 2021
RIP Paula make sure you bring that giggling personality to heaven you are in my thoughts
Mildred Palmer
Family
September 9, 2021
Rest In Peace Cousin!
Cathy Gordon Bartell
Family
September 9, 2021
Life is not going to be the same with out you there to talk to mom! Love and miss you so much. I know your at peace now with Shawn.
Your son
September 9, 2021
Rest in Peace, Paula. You were in the thoughts and prayers of many beyond your expectations.
Russ Williams
September 9, 2021
RIP my friend
dave wescott
September 9, 2021
