Pauline Teresa (Pauquette) Grottoli

Oct.18, 1927 - June 17, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE – Pauline Teresa Grottoli, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at her home.

Pauline was born on October 18, 1927, in Granville, NY. She was one of twelve children born to the late Henry and Catherine (Nealon) Pauquette.

At the age of 15 she graduated from Granville High School. She married Cosimo Grottoli on September 15, 1948.

Her first job was at General Electric in Schenectady. Though she held many jobs throughout her life, she became a NYS Certified Pharmacy Technician and followed that path for 35 years. She started her career at Granville Pharmacy (formerly Haskins Pharmacy) in addition to working at several other locations.

Not that raising her large family wasn't enough, Pauline was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church and eventually St. Mary's Church. She was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Altar Rosary Society. Pauline was an award-winning bowler and continued to bowl into her 80's. She participated in Bridge Club for many years. One of her great pleasures was a good Scrabble game while sipping a Bourbon Old Fashioned. Over the years the Grottoli homestead on Dayton Hill became the "place to be". She loved gatherings which frequently involved her beautifully decorated cakes and homemade pies. Pauline will be fondly remembered by many, especially her extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Cosimo, an infant son John Anthony, son Francis, daughter Ann Ellen (Renan) Blanco and her siblings: Helene Montesano, Madalyn Lawler, Veronica Aldous, Regina "Jean" Caiazza, Henry Pauquette, Katherine Buker, Leo Pauquette, Theodore "Teddy" Pauquette, Margaret "Peggy" Fennell and Wilfred "Bill" Pauquette.

Left to cherish her love are her children: Mary (Bob) Bertram of ME, Michael (Laurie) Grottoli of NY, Paula (Alfonso) Sanchez of CA, Joseph Grottoli of NY, Teresa (Randy) Ameden of VT, Joann (Bob Byron) Hartmann of NC and Nicole (Cheryl) Backman-Grottoli of NY. Pauline was blessed with fourteen grandchildren: Stacey (Bertram) Dudley, Amy (Bertram) Roongsang, Ciro Blanco, Paul Blanco, Emily (Blanco) Watson, Lisa (Grottoli) Roberts, Melissa (Grottoli) Moore, Rebecca (Grottoli) Patch, Amanda (Ameden) Bergeron, Angela (Ameden) Ryan, Andrea Ameden, Jay Hartmann, Allison Hartmann, Jack Backman-Grottoli; and 12 1/2 great grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling Joseph Pauquette of FL will treasure her memory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Noon at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville. Friends may call from 11 AM until the time of the service. Following the burial, the family will host a luncheon reception at 7 Dayton Hill in Middle Granville.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center and the staff at the Infusion Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Donations may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in her memory or to the Pauline and Cosimo Grottoli Scholarship Fund in care of Granville Central School, 58 Quaker St., Granville , NY 12832

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.