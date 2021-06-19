Menu
Pauline Teresa Grottoli
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Pauline Teresa (Pauquette) Grottoli

Oct.18, 1927 - June 17, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE – Pauline Teresa Grottoli, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at her home.

Pauline was born on October 18, 1927, in Granville, NY. She was one of twelve children born to the late Henry and Catherine (Nealon) Pauquette.

At the age of 15 she graduated from Granville High School. She married Cosimo Grottoli on September 15, 1948.

Her first job was at General Electric in Schenectady. Though she held many jobs throughout her life, she became a NYS Certified Pharmacy Technician and followed that path for 35 years. She started her career at Granville Pharmacy (formerly Haskins Pharmacy) in addition to working at several other locations.

Not that raising her large family wasn't enough, Pauline was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church and eventually St. Mary's Church. She was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Altar Rosary Society. Pauline was an award-winning bowler and continued to bowl into her 80's. She participated in Bridge Club for many years. One of her great pleasures was a good Scrabble game while sipping a Bourbon Old Fashioned. Over the years the Grottoli homestead on Dayton Hill became the "place to be". She loved gatherings which frequently involved her beautifully decorated cakes and homemade pies. Pauline will be fondly remembered by many, especially her extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Cosimo, an infant son John Anthony, son Francis, daughter Ann Ellen (Renan) Blanco and her siblings: Helene Montesano, Madalyn Lawler, Veronica Aldous, Regina "Jean" Caiazza, Henry Pauquette, Katherine Buker, Leo Pauquette, Theodore "Teddy" Pauquette, Margaret "Peggy" Fennell and Wilfred "Bill" Pauquette.

Left to cherish her love are her children: Mary (Bob) Bertram of ME, Michael (Laurie) Grottoli of NY, Paula (Alfonso) Sanchez of CA, Joseph Grottoli of NY, Teresa (Randy) Ameden of VT, Joann (Bob Byron) Hartmann of NC and Nicole (Cheryl) Backman-Grottoli of NY. Pauline was blessed with fourteen grandchildren: Stacey (Bertram) Dudley, Amy (Bertram) Roongsang, Ciro Blanco, Paul Blanco, Emily (Blanco) Watson, Lisa (Grottoli) Roberts, Melissa (Grottoli) Moore, Rebecca (Grottoli) Patch, Amanda (Ameden) Bergeron, Angela (Ameden) Ryan, Andrea Ameden, Jay Hartmann, Allison Hartmann, Jack Backman-Grottoli; and 12 1/2 great grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling Joseph Pauquette of FL will treasure her memory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Noon at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville. Friends may call from 11 AM until the time of the service. Following the burial, the family will host a luncheon reception at 7 Dayton Hill in Middle Granville.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center and the staff at the Infusion Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Donations may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in her memory or to the Pauline and Cosimo Grottoli Scholarship Fund in care of Granville Central School, 58 Quaker St., Granville , NY 12832

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Memorial Gathering
7 Dayton Hill, Middle Granville, NY
Jun
22
Calling hours
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
23 Bulkley Ave, Granville, NY
Jun
22
Burial
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Middle Granville, NY
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry for your loss.
Charlie and Crystal Morehouse
June 26, 2021
My condolences to you and your family, Nicole.
Terri Roben
Other
June 26, 2021
Paula, Mike & Joe, Sorry to learn of your loss but I am happy that you had many years to enjoy her company and spirit.
Robert T Godlewski
June 23, 2021
My condolences go to the family of Pauline. I remember when she worked for my dad at Granville pharmacy. She was a very nice lady. I was young at the time, and Pauline was one of Dad's best employees! Rest in peace, Pauline. You are truly missed.
Douglas Brown
June 22, 2021
Pauline and her husband were our first landlords when we got married in 1974. Great people and so kind. Seems like I remember working with her when social services was in Granville. So sorry for your loss Mary, calorie ,Mike. And Joe
Kathy & Les Macura
Work
June 19, 2021
So many memories. She will be missed by all who knew her. We remember her for making us feel part of her family.
Renan and Janine Blanco
Family
June 19, 2021
Teresa & family, I am so sorry to hear about your Mom. You were blessed to have her for so long, but it doesn´t make it any easier. Sending love & hugs.
Linda OLeary
June 19, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Cherish your memories and know we are holding you in prayer. Love, Sherri
Phil & Sherri Humphries
Family
June 19, 2021
Joann & family, you have our deepest sympathy on the passing of your dear mother. We are all holding you close in thought & prayer. Wishing you peace... Kim, Karen, Delayne, Claudette, Duffy, Gillian, James, and Annette
Gate House Staff/ Biltmore Estate
Other
June 19, 2021
Mike Sorry to hear the passing of your mom
Michael Wells
June 19, 2021
Such special memories I have. Love and sympathy to whole family.
Cindy Boone
June 19, 2021
