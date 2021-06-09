Menu
Pauline M. Miller
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home
1019 Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY

Pauline M. (Hall) Miller

June 13, 1927 - Feb. 21, 2021

NEWCOMB - Pauline M. (Hall) Miller, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 at 93 years of age. A descendant of the original settlers of both Newcomb and Long Like, NY, Pauline was born June 13, 1927 in the home her parents, the late Hobart "Lee" and Effie (Rice) Hall. She lived in Newcomb most of her life except a short time following her marriage to Walter F. Miller in 1952. They resided in the mining community of Tahawus, NY, where they both worked for NL Industries and had two children before returning to reside in Newcomb.

In her younger years, Pauline was an avid bowler. She was also an accomplished knitter, creating beautiful pieces for family and friends. She was always ready to play games and loved to "chat" with visitors. Pauline was the Newcomb School Tax Collector for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 90. She greatly missed the job, as she met many wonderful people over the years. Pauline was an active life-long member of St. Barbara's Episcopal Church, which Walter helped relocate from Seeley Camp to Tahawus.

Pauline lost her beloved husband Walter in 1967 to cancer and never remarried, devoting her life to her children and family.

She was predeceased by her best friends and cherished sisters: Dorothea M. LaCourse and Virginia L. "Ginny" Hall. She is survived by her children: Sherry (Gary) Spinelli and Mark (Laura) Miller; three grandchildren: Ian (Jacqueline) Spinelli, Philip Spinelli (Lisa Furibonodo) and Ashley Miller (Josh Baez); two great grandsons: Holden and Walter Spinelli; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank family and friends for sharing in her life. You each were precious to her. A special thanks to the caregivers at Elderwood Rehabilitation and to Kevin Bolan and the Newcomb Health Center for their exceptional care.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St Therese Catholic Church, 5 Adams Lane, Newcomb, NY, followed by her burial in St. Therese Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations for Pauline can be made to the Newcomb Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 98, Newcomb, NY 12852. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Therese Catholic Church,
5 Adams Lane, Newcomb, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"I can only imagine"
Phyllis Blondo Monthony
June 10, 2021
When I hear the name Pauline Miller it makes me smile and my heart full. Pauline was part of my life forever and always so kind to me. Such a true statement about her BFFs. If you saw one Hall sister you were sure to see one more, or two. Pauline will be missed and know she will be remembered every time someone drives by the Miller house in Newcomb.
Betty Kunkel
Friend
June 9, 2021
