Payton Rose Goodrich

QUEENSBURY - Payton Rose Goodrich, sweet angel baby to loving parents, Kaleb and Emily (Marcotte) Goodrich, came into our world on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

At 30 weeks, our entire world was flipped completely upside down when our precious baby girl took her last breath inside mommas' belly. We will never be able to express in words the amount of heartache and grief we share and feel every second of the day. Our sweet precious Princess Payton came out the most beautiful, perfect, sleeping angel girl. She is loved, so incredibly loved. She completed our world and filled our hearts. Her absence leaves us shattered and broken, but we are incredibly grateful to have been chosen to be her mommy and daddy.

Payton Rose was her parents' little wiggle worm, who loved when her momma ate sweets and loved hearing her daddy's voice. She was very active when hearing country music and enjoyed staying up all night.

She was greeted in heaven by her paternal great grandmother, Karen Monrian; her maternal great grandmother, Charlene Marcotte; maternal great grandfather, Jerry Starr and her great great maternal grandmother, Lucille LaBrake.

In addition to her parents, her memory will be cherished by her maternal grandparents, Jean and Brenda Marcotte; her paternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Mary Goodrich; her great grandparents, Maxine Starr, Joanne and Kenneth Cottrell, Jean Marcotte and Jerry Monrian. She will be missed by her aunts and uncles, Ashley and Patrick Mynes and Breanna and David Bundy and her cousins, Asher and Willow.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 4:00–6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

Payton's family would like to thank everyone for their care and comfort, especially Jamie, Christine, Kate, Renee and the rest of the staff in the Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital along with all the family and friends that have been so supportive during this difficult time. A special thank you to Bella Baby for taking wonderful photos of our beautiful girl to have for a lifetime.

Donations in Payton's memory may be made to the Angel Names Association, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

You are loved baby girl, so incredibly loved. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. Your mommy and daddy love you forever and a day.