Peggy A. Measeck

July 31, 1928 - June 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Peggy A. Measeck, 92, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 31, 1928 in Port Byron, she was the daughter of the late Gregg and Roma (Vandenburg) Smith.

Peggy was a graduate of Port Byron School.

On July 16, 1949, Peggy married Kenneth Measeck in Port Byron. They spent 65 years of marriage together until his passing on April 25, 2015.

In 1953, Peggy and her husband, Kenneth moved to Hudson Falls for a teaching position offered to Kenneth.

Peggy loved cross stitch, gifted many of her beautifully crafted items to family. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband by her side. Together, Peggy and Kenneth spent a lot of time camping at various campgrounds all over the country, in their camper. In their later years together, they replaced their camper with a condo, located in St. Petersburg, FL. Family was the center of Peggy's life. She treasured the time spent with her family and will be greatly missed.

Besides her husband and parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Smith and her daughter-in-law, Nikki Measeck.

Survivors include her children: John Measeck of Warrensburg and Joan Jeffords (Robert) of Greenwich; five grandchildren: Regan, Ian, Logan, Kendra and Lindsey; seven great grandchildren: Colin, Charlotte, Shea, Lucy, Nora, Cooper and Olivia; her brother Edward Smith (Joyce) of Penfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Reverend Thomas Konopka, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will be at Pine View Cemetery in the Town of Queensbury.

Peggy's family would like to thank her caregivers from Neighbors NY for all the care and compassion given to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.