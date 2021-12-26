Peggy Wells

July 19, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2021

INDIAN LAKE - Peggy Wells, 82, of Route 30, passed away Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on July 19, 1939, in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Burlin and Ivetta (Eldridge) McCane. She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

On June 8, 1958, she married Earl Wells. Earl passed away on March 18, 2014, enjoying 55 years of marriage.

Her enjoyments included any family gathering with her children and grandchildren. Camping trips to Hunter Mountain and Moose River Plains with the kids, motorcycle rides and lately, her Sunday car rides.

At Peggy's house the coffee (strong) was always on, the candy jar full and plenty of sweet treats for her sweet tooth. She will always be remembered for being a straight shooter and being very strong willed even up to the end. Her home was always the family place. She will be missed.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a sister, Jane Benton; a brother, James McCane.

Survivors include her children: Burlin (Gayle) Wells of Ticonderoga, Brian (Laurie) Wells, Bruce (Katryna) Wells, Bill (Kate) Wells, all of Indian Lake, Barbara (Tom) Burgess of Queensbury, Barry Wells of Indian Lake, Beth (Kevin) King of Indian Lake; grandchildren: Josh (Evangeline) Wells, Jake Wells, Taylor Wells, Billy Joe Blair, Jesse Wells, Casey Wells, Tommy (Kim) Burgess, Andy Burgess, Bethany Burgess, Cody King, Morgan King, Benjamin King; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Carson, Owen and Thomas; sister, Faye (Ronald) Blanchard; sister-in-law, Linda McCane; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled at this time for Peggy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Because Peggy loved babies, her family is requesting that memorial donations be directed to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

