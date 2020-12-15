Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter J. Brewster III
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Peter J. Brewster III

April 8, 1939 - Dec. 13, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - Peter J. Brewster III, 81, of Lake Tour Rd., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center.

Born on April 8, 1939 in Newtonville, NY he was the son of the late Peter Brewster, Jr and Virginia Johnson Brewster. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

He married Margaret L. Bourdeau on February 1, 1958 in Lake Luzerne. Mrs. Brewster passed away on October 12, 2009 following 51 years of marriage.

Peter worked at International Paper Co. in Corinth for 9 years and then began a long career as a self-employed carpenter.

Peter was a member of the Carpenters union and had been a member of the Luzerne Hadley Volunteer Fire Department.

His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, trapping and making maple syrup.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Margaret Brewster.

Survivors include their children: Deborah (Charles) Shorr of Goshen, Melissa (Brian) Kelly of Lake Luzerne, James Brewster of Hadley, Gary Brewster of New York City, Raymond (Peggy) Brewster of Hadley; nine grandchildren: Ryan, Jacqueline and Alicia Shorr, Brandon Bogle, Courtney, Brianne and Connor Kelly, Raymond and Tanisha Brewster; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while inside the funeral home and NYS capacity restrictions will be maintained.

Funeral services will be private with private burial in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. Contributions in Peter's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St, Lake Luzerne, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Pete's passing and didn't know he has been gone since December. He was a close friend of Larry's. He would come to visit when Larry wasn't well. Larry use to work with Pete in their carpenter days. I remember meeting the family when we lived up on Lake Luzerne Heights in the sixties. The children were very small and how Marjorie could bake. He also let us keep one of our horses there. All good memories. Our sincere condolences to you, From Anne and Larry Jr.
[email protected]
April 3, 2021
Please accept our utmost condolences we were long time neighbors of your family.
Dick and Betty White
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about you loss
DIANNE DIXON
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results