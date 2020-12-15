Peter J. Brewster III

April 8, 1939 - Dec. 13, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - Peter J. Brewster III, 81, of Lake Tour Rd., passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center.

Born on April 8, 1939 in Newtonville, NY he was the son of the late Peter Brewster, Jr and Virginia Johnson Brewster. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

He married Margaret L. Bourdeau on February 1, 1958 in Lake Luzerne. Mrs. Brewster passed away on October 12, 2009 following 51 years of marriage.

Peter worked at International Paper Co. in Corinth for 9 years and then began a long career as a self-employed carpenter.

Peter was a member of the Carpenters union and had been a member of the Luzerne Hadley Volunteer Fire Department.

His enjoyments included hunting, fishing, trapping and making maple syrup.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Margaret Brewster.

Survivors include their children: Deborah (Charles) Shorr of Goshen, Melissa (Brian) Kelly of Lake Luzerne, James Brewster of Hadley, Gary Brewster of New York City, Raymond (Peggy) Brewster of Hadley; nine grandchildren: Ryan, Jacqueline and Alicia Shorr, Brandon Bogle, Courtney, Brianne and Connor Kelly, Raymond and Tanisha Brewster; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while inside the funeral home and NYS capacity restrictions will be maintained.

Funeral services will be private with private burial in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. Contributions in Peter's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

