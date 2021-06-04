Peter E. Burgess

Sept. 28, 1953 - May 18, 2021

STILLWATER – Peter E. Burgess, 67, of Cowin St., died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, following a long battle with kidney disease. Peter was born in Troy on September 28, 1953, the son of the late James "Harold" and Rita Burgess, and was a Stillwater High School graduate.

Pete continued his education, attending college in Pennsylvania and receiving his Bachelor's Degree after graduating from SUNY Potsdam. He was an employee of New York State in Albany, specializing in computer work. He also worked in carpentry prior to his career with the state.

Pete was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 490, Stillwater, who also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Peter also loved to cook, especially on his Weber grill.

Peter was a very strong willed individual who fought a tremendous battle against kidney disease and maintained a positive attitude throughout the years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Michele, and her husband Bruce Homicz of South Glens Falls; his nieces: Megan Marshall (Stanley Sala, Jr.), Renee Charbonneau (Karole Ferguson); and nephews: Jason, Aaron (Kristine), and Joshua Charbonneau. He was predeceased by his sisters: Karen (the late Francis) Charbonneau and Paula Burgess, and his nephew Brian Charbonneau.

Calling hours were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Interment followed in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Hudson Ave., Stillwater, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Avenue, Albany, NY 12206, the American Legion Post 490, 1 American Legion Rd., Stillwater, NY 12170 or a charity of your choice, in memory of Peter E. Burgess.