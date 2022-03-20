Peter R. Linn

Jan. 3, 1956 - March 14, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Peter R. Linn, of Queensbury, passed away on March 14, 2022, at home, with his wife by his side. He was born on January 3, 1956 in Albany, NY.

After graduating Hudson High School, Class of 1974, Pete continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College where he studied Electrical Engineering.

Pete worked several years as an Electrical Engineer for Smith Controls, in Hudson. In 2007, Pete joined BDP Industries, Inc. as Senior Electrical/Controls Engineer. He continued to work and share his expertise right up until his final week here on earth.

Pete's expertise, knowledge, professionalism and dedication in electrical engineering was evident to everyone that had the privilege to work with him. No matter when the call came in, Pete would answer and jump right in to help solve a problem. Examples of Pete's extraordinary willingness to help range from answering phone calls at midnight from customers in China; going to a mill on a Friday evening to get a production line running; and helping friends install back-up generators for their aging grandparents. Pete would not only answer the call but would always have the right answer. Pete's ability and determination were one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all that have known him.

Peter was a long-time active member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.

Pete met the love of his life while traveling to a job site in Augusta, GA. Tina White and Pete tied the knot on November 4, 2018.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marjory (Moore) Linn.

In addition to his wife, Tina; Pete is survived by his children: Cara Linn, of Utica, Steven Linn, of Amsterdam, Daniel Linn, of Troy; step-children: Amanda (David) Cline, of Munford, TN, Daniel (Diana) Young of Mooreville, MS, Hannah (Jason) Lamb, of Marietta, GA; grandchildren: Abigail and Alina Cline, Amelia and Jonah Lamb.

A memorial service is to take place 2:00 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center along with the caring volunteers at High Peaks Hospice.

Donations in Pete's memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.