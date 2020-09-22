Peter Maynard Daignault

1951 - Sept. 18, 2020

WHITEHALL - Peter Maynard Daignault, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Sept. 18, 2020. Born in Schenectady in 1951, he was the son of the late Alfred H. and Ramona Daignault.

Pete served in the US Marines from 1969 to 1971. He was a New York State Correction Officer working at Great Meadow Correctional Facility from 1983 to 2007, retiring after 23 years of service. He was a member of the Whitehall BPO Elks #1491.

Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and he loved to cook. He also loved to take rides several times a day and look for deer and wildlife, Pete loved the outdoors. He was also a handyman, he could fix or build anything, and he would help out anyone in need.

Peter was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Browning and a daughter, Krista Daignault.

Survivors include his life partner and best friend, Tammy Tisi; four children: Richard (Kim) Tisi of North Granville, James (Deonna) Tisi of Whitehall, Tyler (Allyssa) Tisi of Whitehall, Patricia (Frank) Tisi of Whitehall; his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Hunter, Kaylee, Ayla; his brothers: Floyd of Scotia, Joseph (Debi) of Corinth, Suzanne (Michael) of Lake Ridge, Virginia; and his sister, Jennifer (Eric) Daignault of Salem. Peter loved everyone.

Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Burial will take place at the Greenmount Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. at 46 Williams Street in Whitehall.

