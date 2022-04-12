Peter E. Mitchell

Sept. 15, 1944 - April 8, 2022

INDIAN LAKE - Peter E. Mitchell, 77, of Gundel Ct., passed away Friday evening, April 8, 2022, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by family.

Born on September 15, 1944, in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Edward and Geneva (Beach) Mitchell. He attended Indian Lake Central School and following 11th grade, enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War.

He married Linda Farrell on June 30, 1979, in Indian Lake.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Peter worked for NYSDEC as a Fire Lookout at Wakely Mountain. He later worked as an equipment operator for the Town of Indian Lake for 21 years prior to his retirement in 1995. He and Linda moved to East Wallingford, VT in 2010 returning to Indian Lake in December of 2020.

Peter enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, woodworking, hunting, fishing (he especially looked forward to flying into Pine Lake as soon as the ice melted). He also enjoyed splitting firewood and being a "gentleman farmer", raising small farm animals and planting vegetable gardens. He was a member of the American Legion Post 87 West Rutland, VT and a member of the Indian Lake Blue Mountain Lake Fish and Game Club and Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Rita Turner, Vaneta Hutchins, Janet Cole, Louann Beavers and John Mitchell; and his labrador Sadie.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 42 years include his children: Justin Mitchell of Indian Lake, Cindy Mitchell of Indian Lake, Trudy (Derek) Cummins of Indian Lake, Mary (Andrew) Venters of MD and Peter (Jill) Farrell of Rochester; grandchildren: Hayley, Ethan, Peter, Bailey (Alyssa), Ian, Isaiah, Gabriella, Journee, Aaron, Jeremiah, Catherine, and Charlie; one great-grandson, Reid; brothers: Robert (Glenda) Mitchell of Indian Lake, Bruce (Linda) Mitchell of Queensbury; sisters/brother-in-law: Carol Mitchell of Raquette Lake, Cathy Aldous of Indian Lake and Edwin Beavers of North Creek; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (today) from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor William Kingsley, Jr. at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Benton Cemetery, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Blue Mountain Lake Fish and Game, PO Box 521, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.