Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Thomas Oddy
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Peter Thomas Oddy

Dec. 12, 1955 - Jan. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Peter Thomas Oddy, age 66, son of Herbert and Helen (Betty) Oddy passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2022, at his home in Queensbury, NY.

Peter was born December 12, 1955 in Glens Falls, NY. He attended Glens Falls High School. He spent his career as a Chef and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for local folks at The Queensbury Hotel and Sutton's Market Place.

Peter was a lifelong sports fan who loved to play golf, baseball and was quick on the ice during broomball games. When he wasn't playing sports he enjoyed watching his favorite teams the New York Giants and New York Yankees.

Peter's other loves were his fur baby Tasha and music. He would travel far and wide to see his favorite bands play live. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul most known for his incredible sense of humor and a warm smile.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Helen Oddy and his brother Michael Oddy.

Left to carry on his memory are his daughters: Jennifer Oddy, Brooke Avon and Monica Chandler; grandchildren: Cailey Perry, Evie and Jace Avon; sister Nancy Beckwith and her husband Jerry; his brother Mark Oddy; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2022 to honor Peter's memory.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family.
Lannie Bethel
January 16, 2022
Your are now at peace my dear brother. Until we meet again you will always be in my heart. I love and miss you.
Nancy Beckwith
Sister
January 14, 2022
so sorry to hear about Pete my condolences to the family, he was a great guy and he will be missed
Robert Mitchell
Friend
January 14, 2022
RIP Pete. We had some goodtimes playing broomball. My condolences to the family.
Denis Thibodeau
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results