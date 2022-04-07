Rev. Peter Pagones

Oct. 16, 1942 - April 4, 2022

ALBANY - Rev. Peter Pagones, 79, of Albany passed to eternal life on Monday, April 4, anno Domini 2022.

Fr. Pagones was born in Schenectady, NY on October 16, 1942, the son of the late Nick P. and Edna (McGrath) Pagones.

Father was a graduate of Siena College and Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Albany. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward Maginn on May 18, 1968 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. Father served as Associate Pastor of St. Michael's Church in Amsterdam and St. Patrick's Church in Albany and Administrator of Our Lady of Mercy in Albany. He served as Pastor of St. Peter's Church in Saratoga, St. James Church in Fort Plain, St. Henry's Church in Averill Park, St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Schenectady.

In addition to his parents, Father was predeceased by two infant siblings, Daphne and Nick.

Father is survived by many cousins; and his beloved church family and friends.

The Rite of the Reception of the Body will be celebrated in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will then continue until 7:00 p.m.

Fr. Pagones's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Schenectady on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew H. Frisoni as Principal Celebrant.

Interment will take place on Monday April 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted by Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons School for their scholarship fund. Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, Attn: Development, 2600 Albany St., Schenectady NY 12304 or to The Priest Retirement Fund, c/o Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, 40 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203.

Arrangements entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.