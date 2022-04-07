Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Peter Pagones
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Send Flowers

Rev. Peter Pagones

Oct. 16, 1942 - April 4, 2022

ALBANY - Rev. Peter Pagones, 79, of Albany passed to eternal life on Monday, April 4, anno Domini 2022.

Fr. Pagones was born in Schenectady, NY on October 16, 1942, the son of the late Nick P. and Edna (McGrath) Pagones.

Father was a graduate of Siena College and Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Albany. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward Maginn on May 18, 1968 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. Father served as Associate Pastor of St. Michael's Church in Amsterdam and St. Patrick's Church in Albany and Administrator of Our Lady of Mercy in Albany. He served as Pastor of St. Peter's Church in Saratoga, St. James Church in Fort Plain, St. Henry's Church in Averill Park, St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Schenectady.

In addition to his parents, Father was predeceased by two infant siblings, Daphne and Nick.

Father is survived by many cousins; and his beloved church family and friends.

The Rite of the Reception of the Body will be celebrated in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will then continue until 7:00 p.m.

Fr. Pagones's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Schenectady on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew H. Frisoni as Principal Celebrant.

Interment will take place on Monday April 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted by Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons School for their scholarship fund. Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, Attn: Development, 2600 Albany St., Schenectady NY 12304 or to The Priest Retirement Fund, c/o Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, 40 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203.

Arrangements entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
2777 Albany St., Schenectady, NY
Apr
8
Service
4:00p.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
2777 Albany St., Schenectady, NY
Apr
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Schenectady, NY
Apr
11
Interment
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Middle Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Griswold Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Griswold Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Peter was the consummate priest. He was a man of the people. He cared for his parishioners. He was the epitome of what a man of God should be. He was my friend and I will miss him.
Jack Mulvey
Friend
April 6, 2022
So very saddened to read of Fr Pagones´ passing. A sweet and generous man/priest with a wonderful sense of humor!!
Kevin P O´Brien
Friend
April 6, 2022
I am very sorry for your loss. I knew Father Pete back in the seventies when we were both members of St. Patrick's bowling league. What a great guy. So much fun to be around and always available if you needed someone to talk to. He is now in heaven being rewarded for a lifetime of serving God and the church. He touched the lives of many during his time on this earth. My prayers are with Father Pete and his family during this sad time. May he rest in peace and enjoy well deserved eternal life.
Joe Duva
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results