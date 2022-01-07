Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Joseph Quagliaroli Jr.
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Suffield High School
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Peter Joseph Quagliaroli, Jr.

June 16, 1964 - Jan. 3, 2022

FORT ANN - Peter Joseph Quagliaroli, Jr., 57, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 16, 1964, in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of Peter Joseph, Sr., and Judith (Taravella) Quagliaroli.

Peter was a graduate of Suffield High School in Connecticut. Over the years, he owned numerous restaurants in Connecticut. Most recently, he moved to upstate New York, where he was the proud owner of Crabby Joe's in Lake George.

Some of his enjoyments in life were riding his Harley and being a part of the Lake George Community, but above all he loved cooking and spending time with his children. He was the most ridiculous, funniest guy, who loved telling stories, joking, and just making people laugh.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his longtime partner, Michelle Wilson; children: Morgan, Tyler, and Mitchell Quagliaroli, Meadow Williams, and Kyle Libiszewski; sister, Jilldean Neale (Kelly); brothers: David (Kristen) Quagliaroli and Steven (Amanda) Quagliaroli; aunt, JoAnn Powling; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The family is planning memorial services for Peter here in Lake George, as well as in Connecticut that will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Our deepest sympathy. So many fond memories of Pastavino´s and Chef Peter´s delicious food. A kind soul who was always smiling . We were just talking about how we would love to have that great food today snd have the recipes . Loved Peter Sr stuffed peppers . So sorry for your loss of a dear son.
Dietrich and Susan Musco Schoenemann
January 27, 2022
I worked with Peter 13 years he was a great guy , I will miss him rest in peace .
Walter Pethick
January 13, 2022
Dear Peter, Judy and Family,
We are so deeply sorry to hear of Peter's passing. We have such fond memories of him.
Our prayers are with you. May God's healing grace embrace you during this most difficult time.
Much love and condolences, The Rowan Family
Karen Rowan
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Peter and Judy Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times. Sincerely, Paul and Loie
Paul and Lois Lodola
January 12, 2022
I worked with Peter in the car business for 3 years. His stories were awesome, his laugh was even better. One Saturday he made a pasta station at work for everyone! I´m going to miss PQ and everyone at Hoffman Lexus will as well. Great guy, good family man. Rest easy PQ
Carm Bonavita
January 7, 2022
RIP Pete. I will never forget you. My sincere condolences go out to his entire family. Rest easy Pete. Until I see you again.
Amy Swiatek
Neighbor
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results