BALLSTON LAKE - Peter J. Swantko, 73, of Sylvan Trail died Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born and educated in Nanticoke, PA he was the son of the late Peter and Anne (Fela) Swantko.

Peter was a graduate of Penn State University and Bowling Green State University.

Peter has been a manufacturing representative for McCormick Spices (Advantage Solutions) since 2010. Prior to that, he was regional manager for Cumberland Farms for 26 years.

He enjoyed boating and spending time on local lakes, particularly Lake George. He even earned the nickname "Captain Pete" at one time. Pete loved to travel and was always thinking about his next trip. Over the years he has enjoyed fishing, golfing, skiing and going to the Racino.

He is the husband of the late Sherry (McDermott) Swantko. He is the father of Lori Nadeau (Jeff) of Hudson Falls and Kristopher Swantko, who is serving in the U.S. Army. He is also the stepfather of the late Devan Printy. He is the brother of Nancy Pegarella of Mountain Top, PA. Pete is also the proud grandfather of Althea Nadeau.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at noon at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. – noon.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Fund, in Peter's memory.

As per pandemic regulations, masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations observed.

