Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter J. Swantko
FUNERAL HOME
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad Street
Waterford, NY

Peter J. Swantko

BALLSTON LAKE - Peter J. Swantko, 73, of Sylvan Trail died Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born and educated in Nanticoke, PA he was the son of the late Peter and Anne (Fela) Swantko.

Peter was a graduate of Penn State University and Bowling Green State University.

Peter has been a manufacturing representative for McCormick Spices (Advantage Solutions) since 2010. Prior to that, he was regional manager for Cumberland Farms for 26 years.

He enjoyed boating and spending time on local lakes, particularly Lake George. He even earned the nickname "Captain Pete" at one time. Pete loved to travel and was always thinking about his next trip. Over the years he has enjoyed fishing, golfing, skiing and going to the Racino.

He is the husband of the late Sherry (McDermott) Swantko. He is the father of Lori Nadeau (Jeff) of Hudson Falls and Kristopher Swantko, who is serving in the U.S. Army. He is also the stepfather of the late Devan Printy. He is the brother of Nancy Pegarella of Mountain Top, PA. Pete is also the proud grandfather of Althea Nadeau.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at noon at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. – noon.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Fund, in Peter's memory.

As per pandemic regulations, masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations observed.

To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad Street (Rte. 32), WATERFORD, NY
Mar
12
Service
12:00p.m.
Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad Street, WATERFORD, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
This came as a shock. Peter was a wonderful neighbor. Always nice and friendly. I enjoyed having him across from me. My condolences to his family.
Sharon
April 7, 2021
Pete was a good guy and always upbeat. I knew him since we were kids in Nanticoke. I spoke to him about 3 weeks ago. Very sad to hear of his passing. I am sure he is at peace. Blessing to his family.
Bob Sands
March 13, 2021
i am sorry for the loss of your dad. your dad and i were coworkers and good friends. it was very shocking to learn of his passing since i spoke with him 2 days prior. he will be missed greatly . rip peter
kelly fitch
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results