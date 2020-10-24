Philip T. Moore

May 2, 1932 - Oct. 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Philip T. Moore, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully into the arms of our heavenly father on October 23, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Born May 2, 1932, in New York City to parents Thomas and Mildred Moore, he grew up in Bridgeport, CT and moved to Hudson Falls in 1954 with his bride, Marie-Paule (Oligny), whom he met on a spontaneous blind date in 1951 and loved faithfully for 69 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his eternally loving wife, and children: Kevin (Lynne), Jonelle McCoy (Robert), Keith (Holly), Julie, and Aimee Smith (Paul); grandchildren: Darcy, Justin, Ashley (Kiera), Lynsey (Thomas), Marcus, Elizabeth (Aaron), Tyler, Travis, and Baiya; great grandchildren: Braxon, Adleigh, and Levi; and brother, Nicholas. Phil is predeceased by his parents; sisters: Rita Shea and Grace Swank; and granddaughter, Jessica.

He will be remembered for his dedication to family, work ethic, love of music, patriotism, and faith. He and his wife were longtime communicates of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church. There, they served as counselors for marriage preparation. Phil served as lector, Eucharistic minister, funeral choir member and founder of the contemporary music group in 1972, to which he dedicated his talents for over 45 years. He was a Fourth Degree Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Phil taught himself to play piano as a child and as a lover of big band music was conductor of the Fairfield College Preparatory School (his alma mater) 15-man orchestra from 1948 to 1952. He brought music to many as a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion "Pickin' n Grinnin" group and the Moreau Seniors Funband. Phil practiced piano nearly every day until soon before his death.

He proudly built the home that since 1957 has served as a bedrock for his family; with Marie by his side it was always a place of beauty, fellowship and music.

Phil joined the Naval Reserves in 1950 and entered active duty during the Korean War, volunteering for the Atlantic submarine fleet and serving on the USS Batfish. Honorably discharged, he remained in the Reserves until 1965. He worked at Sears Roebuck & Co for 37 years as a home improvement specialist and was elected as Trustee and Deputy Mayor of Hudson Falls, serving from 1988 to 1992.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Drs. Umbreen Rozell and Patrick Rowley and their staff for their extraordinary compassion and care.

Friends may call Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's/ St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Memorial gifts in Phil's memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls New York 12801 or St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall St, Hudson Falls, New York 12839.

