GLENS FALLS -

Philomena A. Taylor, 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

For online condolences and to view Philly's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Post Star.