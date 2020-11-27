Philomena "Philly" Taylor

June 21, 1934 - Nov. 23, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Philomena "Philly" Taylor, 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on June 21, 1934, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Funicelo) DeMarino.

Philly was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls. She faithfully served as both a member of the choir and the church bereavement committee.

On Dec. 4, 1964, Philly and the love of her life, Clarence "Bill" Taylor were united in marriage at St. Mary's Church.

Philly's passion was caring for children. While staying home to raise her own daughters, she provided childcare for other children as well. When the girls all entered school, so did Philly. She turned her passion into a career and became a dedicated member of the Abraham Wing School community, where she proudly worked as a teacher aide for 35 years until her retirement this past August. As a lifelong resident of the East End of Glens Falls, Philly was right at home at Abe Wing. She was loved by students, staff and families. Her presence at the school will surely be missed.

Philly enjoyed spending her free time with family and friends. She could be found enjoying a meal out with family, shopping at the mall with friends or at home proudly representing her Italian heritage by making a pot of her famous sauce and meatballs.

In addition to her parents, Philly was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Anderson and her brother Rocky DeMarino.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Bill Taylor; her beloved daughter, Tina Taylor; her sister Mary Woodard; her beloved nephew, Bobby Mottram; her nieces: Melissa Ellis and Karen DeMarino Shipley; her sister-in-law, Margaret McWhorter and her daughter Karen; Kylie Nichols, who was like a granddaughter to her; and her step-daughter, Linda Jean Webb.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Philly's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

For online condolences and to view Philly's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.