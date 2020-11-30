Philomena "Philly" Taylor

Glens Falls - Philomena "Philly" Taylor, 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Philly's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

