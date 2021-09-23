Phyllis W. Bogle

Sept. 18, 1925 - Sept. 22, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Phyllis W. Bogle, 96, died Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born September 18, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Beulah (Radloff) Winchip.

Phyllis graduated from Chestertown Central School . She married Lawrence "Rex" Bogle April 4, 1947 and they lived in Chestertown all their married life. Phyllis is a retiree of Glens Falls National Bank Chestertown Branch. She was the Town of Chester Historian for many years.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Lawrence "Rex" Bogle, two sisters Estella Hamblen, Mary Williams, four brothers Arthur Winchip, Maurice Winchip, Sanford Winchip, and Walter Wayne Winchip .

Survivors include nieces and nephews. At Phyllis's request services and interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to the North Warren Emergency Squad P.O. Box 323 Chestertown, NY 12817.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.