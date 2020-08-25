RAIN FARLEY RIPPEL

Oct 13, 1962 - Aug 20, 2020

GLENVILLE, NY - On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Ms. Rain Farley Rippel of Glenville, NY, passed away at the age of 57. Ms. Rippel was born on October 13, 1962, in Schenectady, NY and is predeceased by her loving parents R. Ross Rippel Jr. and Linda Shumate Rippel of Glenville and Lake George, NY. She is a graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady, NY, and received her associate degree from Schenectady County Community College. She was a lifelong member of East Glenville Community Church.

Ms. Rippel was an advocate for herself and other individuals with disabilities. When obstacles were in her way, she found ways to make positive changes for all. She was a proponent of inclusion in education, helped to usher in ADA compliance locally and provided peer support for independent living. Ms. Rippel's commitment was widespread and enduring: Ms. Rippel was appointed by Governor George Pataki to serve as a member of the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council; nominated by Gov. Pataki as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Capital District where she was still active; appointed by the NYS Education Department to the NYS Independent Living Council; member of the Board of Directors for Parent to Parent of NYS; member of the Board of Directors and past President of the Self Advocacy Association of NYS; served as commissioner of Schenectady County Human Rights Commission (ADA chairperson); member of the Surrogate Decision Making Committee-NYS Commission on the Quality of Care; and Founder of the first annual Disability Awareness Day at SCCC. Ms. Rippel has won awards for her advocacy work and volunteered her time supporting such causes. She worked for Capital District Center for Independence as a peer advocate and project assistant for OPWDD.

Affectionately known as "Rainbow" or "Rainy" by her family, she was given her name because her parents loved walks in the rain. Besides her memorable name, she was known for her sweet soft-spoken personality and sense of humor. She loved her family, church, music, tv, and playing cards and online games with friends. Ms. Rippel grew up spending summers with her family at their home in Lake George, NY. She enjoyed working on puzzles on the front porch of "camp". Friends and family would gather around the card table to work on puzzles with Rain and watch the sunset. The card table was the center of laughter and late-night conversations each summer.

Ms. Rippel is survived by her sister Kate R. McCarthy (Shawn) of Lake George, NY, and their children, Jack McCarthy of New York ,NY, and Erin McCarthy of Raleigh, NC; her brother Robert R. Rippel III (Jessica) of Ballston Spa and their children, Ross and Owen. Ms. Rippel's family is grateful to relatives, friends and the local community for their support, love and encouragement of Rain and our family throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable gift in Ms. Rippel's honor to Clover Patch Camp c/o Center for Disability Services, 314 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 (www.cfdsny.org). Clover Patch Camp is a summer camp for individuals with disabilities located in Schenectady, NY. Ross and Linda Rippel were instrumental in the planning and building of Clover Patch Camp in the late sixties and Rain was one of its first campers.

All are welcomed to attend a brief graveside service at Park View Cemetery, 40 Fehr Ave., Schenectady, NY, on Saturday August 29th at 9:00 am. Information on the upcoming service is available at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., Schenectady, NY, (www.jonesfh.net).