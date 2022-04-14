Menu
Ralph Walter Harris
1944 - 2022
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Cornerstone Bible Church
Ralph Walter Harris

Oct. 13, 1944 - April 11, 2022

FORT ANN - Ralph W. Harris passed away on April 11, 2022 at Washington Center in Argyle, NY. Born in 1944 to Walter and Marion (Dorrance) Harris.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, beloved sister Joyce (Harris) Callahan, nephew Jeffrey Callahan, and beloved neighbor Alyce Rathbun, who was like a second mother to him.

He leaves behind his son, Robert Harris; other relatives include his nephew Brian Callahan; nieces: Patty (Callahan) Grooms, Kathy (Callahan) Tribley, Martha (Lutz) Callahan; great-niece Brittney Callahan, and great-nephews: Jesse, Seth and Andrew Callahan.

Ralph was a faithful employee at Whiteman Chevrolet for most of his adult life. He enjoyed country music and dancing, but what he truly loved was being with people. For as long as he was able, his routine took him to his neighbor Alyce's house, his bank, Stewarts, Poopie's Diner and various other favorite businesses. At each place, it was his priority to visit with the employees and other regular customers - they were his people, his friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Ralph on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Bible Church, 59 South Bay Rd., Fort Ann. All are welcome. Donations may be directed to the CBC Community Food Pantry.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY.


