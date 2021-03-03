Ralph J. Tarin, III

May 11, 1944 - Feb. 27, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Ralph J. Tarin, III, 76, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born on May 11, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of Ralph Tarin, Jr. and Catherine Chickadel Tarin.

Ralph moved to South Glens Falls with his parents and two sisters in 1961. He graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1962.

He began working for Finch Pruyn for a short time and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Ralph very proudly served his country from September 1962 in Puerto Rico, Lewes, Delaware and Newport, Rhode Island. He was honorably discharged in October 1967. He was aboard the USS Harlan R. Dickson, a destroyer. After returning home from the Navy, he returned to Finch Pruyn and retired in 1999.

His interests and hobbies included model trains, reading, cars, stereo equipment and music, the ocean, his boats on Lake George and RV camping.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Catherine Chickadel Tarin, his stepmother Louise DeVecchio Tarin, his brother-in-law Charles Nassivera and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ralph is survived by his long-time companion, June Walsh; her children: Scott (Virginia) Walsh and Sheri Walsh and granddaughters: Victoria Walsh and Lexi Bohlman; his sisters: Catherine Frances Kusick and husband, James of Stillwater and Suzanne Tarin Nassivera of Queensbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his cats Scarlet and Harrison.

At Ralph's request, there will be no visitation or services. Burial, with military honors, will be private at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being made through Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.