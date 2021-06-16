Ralph "Butch" Zeno

Dec. 4, 1947 - June 12, 2021

GANSEVOORT – Ralph "Butch" Zeno, 73, of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on December 4, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmela (Cantiello) Zeno.

Butch was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and continued his education at Albany Business College.

On June 6, 1981, he married Susan Cronin at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward. They shared 40 wonderful years of marriage.

He worked for several years at Scott Paper before his employment for the New York State Canal Corporation. Butch worked in Fort Edward as a lock tender until his retirement. Not able to just be still, he returned every summer to keep busy.

Butch enjoyed going deer hunting with his son, Matthew, throughout Washington County. He also loved going to the casino with his wife or by himself. Butch also loved playing cards with friends and family. For many years he played softball in the Rec. Leagues, forming many friendships along the way. Most importantly, Butch adored his family, especially his two grandchildren: Corrina and Hunter Zeno. Every Monday along with his wife, they took care of his grandchildren, treasuring the memories made.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Zeno of Gansevoort; his son, Matthew Zeno and his wife, Amanda of Moreau; two grandchildren: Corrina and Hunter Zeno; his brother, Joseph Zeno and his wife, Joan of CA; his in-laws, Karen and Tony Tomasovic, Daniel and Sue Cronin and David and Laurie Cronin; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, in the Town of Fort Edward, following the Funeral Mass.

Memorial donations in memory of Butch may be made The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

