Ramona J. (Rayno) McCaughin

Dec. 22, 1929 - June 21, 2021

TICONDEROGA - Ramona J. (Rayno) McCaughin, 91, of Ticonderoga, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at home with her daughter by her side.

Born in Ticonderoga, December 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Larry Rayno and Jennie (Stanczuk) Liddell. She was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga, and was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 224. She traveled all over the state with her husband, Robert E. McCaughin when he served as a County and State Representative.

Ramona held several jobs starting as a teenager, but she enjoyed her last two the most. She worked for Gerry Abbott's greenhouse in the late 60's and early 70's. She cherished being alone in the greenhouse, transplanting seedlings and arranging flowers. She left that job to become a teacher's aide in the Ticonderoga Elementary School System. She loved working with the young students; staying for nearly 20 years until she retired. No matter where she went, people would stop her to say hello, telling her they remembered her from school.

After retirement, up until her sickness, Ramona enjoyed going to the Ticonderoga Senior Center to play bingo, taking trips with the Senior Center, going gambling, and going to musicals in Boston with her daughter.

She is survived by two sons: Gary J. Dillion (Wendy Geiser) of Ticonderoga and Bruce R. McCaughin (Ellen Schumaker) of Delmar; one daughter Michelle (Mimi) McCaughin Agreda of Fitchburg, MA; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Liddell (Kathy White Liddell) of Ticonderoga; and her special brother and sister-in-law Richard and Sue Liddell of Ticonderoga who have given her much support over the years. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ramona was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. McCaughin; one brother Walter Rayno; her daughter-in-law Joan Dillion; and one granddaughter Jenny Elizabeth Dillon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.